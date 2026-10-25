'He never charged me': Mr Eazi opens up on Shatta Wale's unprompted loyalty and support

'He never charged me': Mr Eazi opens up on Shatta Wale's unprompted loyalty and support

'He never charged me': Mr Eazi opens up on Shatta Wale's unprompted loyalty and support

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has commended Shatta Wale as one of the smartest and most genuine figures in music, revealing the Ghanaian star performs at his shows for free without even being invited.

Mr Eazi has praised Shatta Wale as one of the smartest and most genuine people he knows.

He revealed that Shatta Wale has attended his shows to support him without being paid or invited beforehand.

Mr Eazi said he stayed awake until about 4 a.m. to support Shatta Wale during his stadium concert, even though he was scheduled to travel that day.

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Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has praised Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale for his loyalty and genuine support, revealing that the musician has attended his performances without being paid.

Mr Eazi described Shatta Wale as one of the smartest and most genuine people he knows, dismissing perceptions that the dancehall star is simply unpredictable or difficult to understand.

According to him, Shatta Wale has a habit of supporting people without seeking public recognition for his contributions.

A lot of people feel that Shatta is crazy or he's a live wire. But he's one of the smartest people I know. He's really, really smart, Mr Eazi said.

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He also described Shatta Wale as one of the most genuine people he knows, citing his awareness of the people he has helped and the contributions he has made to others.

Mr Eazi recalled an occasion when he was performing at an event and noticed that the crowd had suddenly become excited. When he looked back, he discovered that Shatta Wale had arrived to support him.

He said the appearance was unexpected because the two had not discussed the event beforehand, and he had not called Shatta Wale to invite him.

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The Nigerian singer further revealed that he usually pays artistes who perform at his shows, but Shatta Wale has never charged him for attending and showing support.

I've never paid Shatta to come and perform. Shatta will turn up there and show love, he said.

Mr Eazi said Shatta Wale's gesture influenced the way he supported the Ghanaian musician in return, particularly during his stadium concert.

He recalled staying awake until about 4 a.m. to follow Shatta Wale's show, despite having plans to travel that day.

According to Mr Eazi, he had to keep postponing his flight as the event continued into the morning.

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