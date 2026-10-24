Shatta Wale blames IGP Dampare for 2021 arrest, says jail record has dented his life

Shatta Wale blames IGP Dampare for 2021 arrest, says jail record has dented his life

Shatta Wale blames IGP Dampare for 2021 arrest, says jail record has dented his life

Shatta Wale has criticised former IGP George Akuffo Dampare over his 2021 arrest, saying the incident has left a lasting mark on his life.

Shatta Wale has blamed former IGP George Akuffo Dampare for his 2021 arrest and time in custody.

The musician says the incident could affect how he answers questions about his record when travelling abroad.

He was remanded in October 2021 after pleading not guilty to publishing false news and causing fear and panic.

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Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has renewed his criticism of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare, blaming him for his arrest and time in custody in 2021.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session on October 23, 2026, the On God hitmaker expressed frustration over what he described as the lasting impact of the incident, particularly the possibility of having to disclose his time in prison when asked about his criminal record while travelling abroad.

Shatta Wale questioned why he had been imprisoned, insisting that he had neither stolen from nor killed anyone. He also accused the former police chief of damaging his reputation through the incident.

Dampare has added jail to my life records. If I'm travelling and they ask whether I've been to jail before, I'll have to say yes. Ah! Why did I go to jail? I didn't go to jail because I stole, killed or robbed anyone. God will punish that man! What kind of dent have you put on my life like that? he said.

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Shatta Wale was remanded into custody in October 2021 alongside three other individuals following their arrest over the publication of false news concerning an alleged shooting incident involving the musician.

On October 21, 2021, the musician appeared before an Accra Circuit Court and was remanded for one week. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

The three other accused persons — Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator — were also charged with abetment of crime and pleaded not guilty.

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The case followed a prophecy by Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe, of New Life Kingdom Chapel, who had predicted that Shatta Wale would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

Jesus Ahoufe was also arrested and charged with causing fear and panic over the prophecy.