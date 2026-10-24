Stonebwoy hints at real reason for choosing UG sports stadium for BHIMFEST 2026

Stonebwoy has hinted at an undisclosed reason for choosing the University of Ghana Sports Stadium over the Accra Sports Stadium for BHIM FEST 2026.

Stonebwoy says choosing the University of Ghana Sports Stadium for BHIM FEST 2026 was a strategic decision.

He assures fans that security and smooth access to the venue are priorities.

The dancehall artiste hints at a specific reason for the venue choice but declines to reveal it.

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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has hinted that there is a specific reason behind his decision to host this year’s BHIM FEST at the University of Ghana (UG) Sports Stadium instead of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Responding to concerns that the change of venue could limit fans’ access to the annual music event, Stonebwoy dismissed suggestions that the decision was intended to restrict attendance.

He explained that he had already held events at the Accra Sports Stadium twice and questioned how many more times he would be expected to use the same venue.

“We have done Accra Sports Stadium twice. I may ask, how many times would you want us to do Accra Sports Stadium? Maybe 10, maybe 12?” he said.

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Stonebwoy described the decision to move the event to Legon as strategic, adding that he would reveal the full reason at a later time.

“So to do Legon is actually very strategic as well. So just keep your eyes on the news. You might hear why, the real reason why,” he said.

Bhim Festival

The artiste, however, declined to disclose further details, saying he preferred to focus on taking action rather than talking about plans.

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“The doing is more important to us than the talking,” he added.

Stonebwoy also defended the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as a suitable venue, pointing to security arrangements and the need to ensure smooth access for fans attending the festival.

“Of course, UG Sports Stadium is equally very massive. It's an appropriate venue. Security is very well guaranteed because for me and my team, we make sure that security, security, security and accesses are going to be smooth,” he said.

He further suggested that improvements were needed at the Accra Sports Stadium, although he declined to elaborate on the matter.

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“You have to know there are certain innovations that have to be done at Accra Sports Stadium,” he said, adding that he was not the stadium’s public relations officer.

Stonebwoy also indicated that his team had not received an early response from a party involved in the venue arrangements, but stopped short of providing further details.

His comments come amid questions from some fans about the decision to hold BHIM FEST at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium rather than the Accra Sports Stadium.