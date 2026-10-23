The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Chris Hesse, the 93-year-old personal cameraman of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah

The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Chris Hesse, the 93-year-old personal cameraman of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah

IShowSpeed-produced Nkrumah documentary to screen for free in Ghana: Date, time and how to register

Ghanaians will have the opportunity to watch The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary celebrating the work of Chris Hesse, the personal cameraman of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, at a free screening in Accra.

The Eyes of Ghana, a documentary about Chris Hesse, the 93-year-old personal cameraman of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, will be screened for free at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 6:30 pm.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, the film explores Hesse’s efforts to preserve more than 1,300 reels of footage documenting Nkrumah’s presidency and Ghana’s independence era.

Barack and Michelle Obama are executive producers through Higher Ground, while IShowSpeed is also a producer. Attendance is free but requires registration due to limited seating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dikan Centre announced the event in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 22, 2026, describing it as the documentary’s final screening.

The film will be shown at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra on Saturday, October 31, at 6:30 pm. Admission is free, but attendance is subject to registration, with organisers warning that seats are limited.

Interested viewers can reserve a place by visiting dikancenter.org/theeyesofghana and providing their full name and email address. Further enquiries can be directed to info@dikancenter.org or +233 598 282 819.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot, The Eyes of Ghana tells the story of Hesse, now 93, whose camera captured significant moments in Ghana’s political history, including the presidency of Nkrumah and the country’s journey through independence.

The documentary also explores Hesse’s efforts to preserve footage that might otherwise have been lost. According to the Dikan Centre, following the 1966 coup that overthrew Nkrumah, orders were given for his films to be destroyed. Hesse, however, had already hidden more than 1,300 reels of footage, safeguarding a valuable visual record of the period.

Born in Osu, Accra, Hesse began his career in 1954. His work extended beyond Ghana, with Graphic Online reporting that he also documented the 1960 Congo Crisis.

🚨| BREAKING: Speed takes a HUGE STEP beyond streaming with his FIRST EVER film as a producer “THE EYES OF GHANA” as its FIRST TRAILER officially drops - The documentary follows Ghanaian cinematographer Chris Hesse as he attempts to SAVE over 1,000 historic films documenting Africa’s fight for INDEPENDENCE in the 1950s and 1960s. https://t.co/bE2H1MeZBg — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) October 15, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has attracted international attention since its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. It was subsequently screened at the University of Media, Arts and Communication’s Institute of Film and Television (UniMAC-IFT) in Accra in April 2026 and has received several accolades, including an audience award at the Hamptons International Film Festival.

The project is backed by former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who serve as executive producers through their production company, Higher Ground. American streamer IShowSpeed has also joined the project as a producer.

Before the Accra event, the documentary is scheduled for a one-night cinema screening across the United States and Canada on Wednesday, October 28.