‘I don’t need another hit song in 2026’ – Samini says he wants to prioritise young talents

Ghanaian dancehall star Samini says helping emerging musicians from Dansoman gain recognition is a bigger priority for him than producing another hit song in 2026.

Ghanaian dancehall star Samini says helping emerging musicians from Dansoman gain recognition is a priority in 2026, declaring, “I don’t need to sing or write another hit song in 2026; I have a whole lot of young people to push.”

The Linda hitmaker plans to use Samini Xperience to showcase young talents from his community, giving them a platform to perform and reach wider audiences.

Samini Xperience is scheduled for December 24, 2026, as part of the week-long DC Carnival, running from December 18 to 24 in collaboration with the Dansoman Municipal Assembly.

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The 'Linda' hitmaker plans to use his upcoming Samini Xperience event to showcase young creatives from his home community, giving them an opportunity to perform and introduce their talent to a wider audience.

Speaking at the media launch of Samini Xperience at Kegali Hotel in Accra, the musician explained that his experience and influence in the entertainment industry came with a responsibility to create opportunities for the next generation.

He said;

I don’t need to sing or write another hit song in 2026; I have a whole lot of young people to push,

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Samini said he had encountered impressive creative work from young people in Dansoman and believed they deserved a platform to demonstrate their abilities.

He added;

I want to create a platform where young acts can showcase their talents to the world and prove that there is a new generation of DC that the world is not ready for yet

For the award-winning musician, the initiative is about more than staging another concert. He wants to use his established name to help upcoming artistes gain exposure and connect with opportunities that could advance their careers.

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He said;

The energy I’m known for comes with a responsibility to return home, bring that vibe to Dansoman (DC) and, most importantly, use my platform to support the growing number of young talents coming up

Samini’s decision to support young performers builds on his experience working with emerging musicians through his High Grade Family record label, which helped nurture artistes such as Kofi Kinaata.

He believes Dansoman has a growing pool of creative talent that needs greater visibility and hopes the event will help introduce these musicians to audiences beyond the community.

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He said;

I have received so much diverse and creative work from young people in the community, and the least I can do is create a platform for them, bring the world to Dansoman and show it what we have to offer

The musician also reflected on his longevity in the industry, expressing gratitude for remaining relevant as the music business evolved from cassette tapes and CDs to digital streaming platforms.