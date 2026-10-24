Stonebwoy donates GH¢100,000 to Black Challenge ahead of 2026 World Cup

Stonebwoy has donated GH¢100,000 to Ghana’s Black Challenge to support the amputee football team ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico.

Stonebwoy has donated GH¢100,000 to the Black Challenge ahead of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup.

The musician called for more financial support for the team and praised Samson Deen’s leadership.

Ghana have been drawn in Group D alongside Angola, Iraq and Colombia

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Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has donated GH¢100,000 to the Ghana Amputee Football National Team, the Black Challenge, to support their preparations for the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

The award-winning musician visited the team during a training session at Mensah Sarbah Park on the University of Ghana campus, where he encouraged the players ahead of the international tournament before announcing the donation.

Stonebwoy said the contribution was made on behalf of himself and the Burna Boy Music Group, adding that although the amount might appear modest, he hoped it would help the team.

I’m supporting them with GH¢100,000. This is a token from me and the Burna Boy Music Group. This is not much at all, but I know it will go a long way to support the group, he said.

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The musician also called for more financial assistance for the team, stressing the importance of supporting the players as they prepare to represent Ghana on the global stage.

We need funds directed to the Amputee team so that they can continue to perform because these are people's fathers, uncles and our own brothers, and they're representing the nation, he added.

Stonebwoy further commended the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, Samson Deen, for his leadership and efforts in supporting the team.

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I want to say thank you to the President of NPC Ghana, President Samson Deen, a great man. He has carried a lot on his shoulders, his wings and bless him so he can continue to make people happy, he said.

The Black Challenge have been drawn in Group D of the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup, where they are scheduled to face Angola, Iraq and Colombia.