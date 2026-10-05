Croatia, Burkina Faso, Real Madrid women thrashed by 7 goals: Here are the biggest scorelines over the weekend

England, Argentina and Barcelona recorded huge wins in a week of heavy scorelines. Here are the biggest football results from September 28 to October 4, 2026.

England, Argentina and Barcelona women all recorded 7-0 victories in a week of heavy football scorelines.

San Marino have conceded 18 goals over their last 5 matches including a 7-0 loss to Finland.

London City Lionesses thrashed Tottenham 6-1, with Alexia Putellas among the scorers.

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Football produced several eye-catching scorelines over the weekend, with England, Argentina and Barcelona women among the teams recording seven-goal victories.

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England 7-0 Croatia

England produced one of the biggest results of the week by beating Croatia 7-0 in the UEFA Nations League on October 3. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scored twice. The defeat was Croatia's heaviest in their history.

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Barcelona 7-0 Real Madrid

At the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Femení also recorded a huge seven-goal victory, destroying Real Madrid 7-0 in the Liga F Clásico on October 4. Clàudia Pina was the star of the match, scoring four goals before half-time. Ewa Pajor and Sydney added goals after the break to complete the rout.

Argentina 7-0 Burkina Faso

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Lionel Messi’s Argentina also hit seven, defeating Burkina Faso 7-0 in an international friendly in Buenos Aires. Lautaro Martínez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nicolás Paz, Julián Álvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone all got on the scoresheet, with Burkina Faso also scoring an own goal.

The result came in unusual circumstances, with Burkina Faso affected by travel problems and arriving only hours before kick-off with a largely youthful squad.

London City Lionesses 6-1 Tottenham

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London City Lionesses also produced a major result in the Women's Super League, beating Tottenham 6-1 on October 4. Former Barcelona star Alexia Putellas scored twice, while Kadidiatou Diani also netted twice as London City ran riot against a Tottenham side that had started the match unbeaten in the league.

What a win! https://t.co/GOtMKRfepn — London City Lionesses (@LC_Lionesses) October 4, 2026

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Belarus 4-0 San Marino

Belarus completed another heavy win in the UEFA Nations League, beating San Marino 4-0 on October 3. San Marino on the other hand were handed a 7-0 deafeat to Finland on September 26. The latest result against belarus brings their total goals conceded to 18 over their last 5 matches.

Biggest scorelines over the weekend