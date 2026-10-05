Government confirms sponsorship of Ghana Premier League

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has confirmed government funding for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League, with each of the 18 clubs receiving GH¢1 million.

The Ghana government is funding the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League as part of a broader plan to strengthen domestic football and improve the financial stability of clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams confirmed that the state has provided financial support to the 18 clubs competing in the top flight, with the intervention designed to help teams become more financially sustainable.

According to the minister, the government’s support is not intended to create permanent dependence on state funding. Instead, it is aimed at giving clubs the financial backing needed to eventually operate independently.

MUST READ: GFA reveals why Carlos Queiroz left Black Stars coaching role

Speaking to Max TV, Adams said the government would continue supporting the league until clubs are capable of managing their finances without relying heavily on state assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Government is sponsoring it (GPL) and intends to continue to sponsor up to a point that the clubs can be on their feet,” Adams said.

Adams, who is also the Member of Parliament for Buem, said the government’s intervention goes beyond providing financial support for the current Premier League season.

“Government is interested in building our domestic clubs and leagues,” he added.

The government’s financial involvement in the Ghana Premier League was previously announced during the launch of the broadcaster for the 2025/26 season, when Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku disclosed the state’s investment in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the 2026/27 season, each of the 18 Premier League clubs received GH¢1 million in government funding.