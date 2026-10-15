US visa for Ghanaians: Requirements, fees and processing time in 2026

Planning a trip to the United States from Ghana? Whether you want to visit family, explore tourist attractions, attend business meetings or pursue higher education, understanding the visa application process can help you avoid costly mistakes and delays.

Ghanaians generally need a visa to travel to the US.

Requirements and fees depend on the visa category.

Applicants should verify current fees and processing times through official channels.

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According to IziVisas, in its guide Visa for the United States from Ghana: price, documents and processing time 2026, updated on October 11, 2026, Ghanaian passport holders generally need a visa to travel to the United States.

The requirements, fees and processing times depend on the purpose of the trip and the visa category. Here is what Ghanaians need to know before applying.

Do Ghanaians need a visa to travel to the US?

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Accra International Airport

Yes. Ghana is not part of the US Visa Waiver Program, so Ghanaian passport holders generally cannot use the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) instead of a visa.

Those travelling for tourism, family visits or certain business activities typically need a B-1/B-2 visitor visa. Ghanaians travelling to study, work or participate in exchange programmes must apply for the appropriate visa category.

Documents required for a US visa

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Ghanaian Passport

Applicants should prepare the documents relevant to their visa category. These may include:

A valid Ghanaian passport.

A completed online DS-160 application form and confirmation page for non-immigrant visas.

A recent photograph that meets US visa requirements.

Proof of payment of the application fee.

Documents explaining the purpose of the trip, such as an invitation or itinerary.

Evidence of sufficient funds to cover travel expenses.

Employment documents, proof of business activity or other evidence of ties to Ghana, where relevant.

Any additional documents required for the specific visa category.

Applicants should provide accurate and consistent information and be prepared to explain their travel plans, financial circumstances and intention to leave the United States when their authorised stay ends.

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How to apply for a US visa from Ghana

US-VISA (KemiFilani)

The application process generally involves these steps:

Complete the DS-160 form: Fill in the online non-immigrant visa application and keep the confirmation page. Pay the application fee: Follow the official payment instructions for the relevant visa category. Book an interview: Use the official appointment system to schedule an interview at the appropriate US diplomatic post. Attend the interview: Submit the required documents, answer questions about the trip and provide fingerprints if required. Wait for a decision: A consular officer will assess the application. Collect your passport: Follow the official instructions for passport return if the application is approved.

Applicants should be wary of agents who promise guaranteed appointments or visa approvals. The decision rests with US consular officials.

How much does a US visa cost for Ghanaians?

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The fees vary according to the visa category. IziVisas lists the following indicative charges:

Visa category Listed fee B-1 business visitor US$185 F-1 student US$185 M-1 vocational student US$185 J-1 exchange visitor US$185 H-1B specialty occupation US$205 H-2A agricultural worker US$205 H-2B seasonal worker US$205 L-1 intracompany transferee US$205 R-1 religious worker US$205 O-1 extraordinary ability US$205 K-1 fiancé(e) US$265 E-1/E-2 treaty trader or investor US$315

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These amounts are indicative and should be verified before payment. Fees may change, and certain categories may involve additional charges or separate petition fees. Applicants should consult the official US Department of State website at travel.state.gov for current charges.

The application fee may be non-refundable even if a visa is refused. Optional services, including courier delivery, photographs and private agency assistance, may increase the total cost.

How long does US visa processing take?

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US embassy in Ghana

Processing times depend on the visa category, interview availability, application volume and whether additional administrative processing is required.

IziVisas estimates two to four weeks for several visitor and student visa categories, while some employment-related applications may take several months. These estimates are not guarantees and may not include the time spent waiting for an interview appointment.

Applicants should check official appointment wait times and apply as early as possible. They should avoid making non-refundable travel bookings before the visa is granted.

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Common mistakes to avoid

Errors or inconsistencies in the DS-160 form and supporting documents may delay an application or affect the outcome. Applicants should ensure they apply under the correct visa category and provide truthful information about their travel plans.

A visitor visa does not generally authorise employment in the United States. Applicants must also remember that having a visa does not guarantee entry, as the final admission decision rests with US border officials.