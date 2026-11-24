Sorry, AY Poyoo. It was never intentional. Reggie had no idea you were going to join him on stage, just as anyone else wouldn't have known. Besides, everyone knows that this was never part of his act. We had floor and stage managers on site, and something like this should have been properly coordinated. Anyone who came on stage had their appearance arranged beforehand. Even Pappy Kojo surprised me on stage, but that was properly coordinated and executed. When I turned around, someone whispered it to me through my IEMs, so I knew what was happening and played along. Nevertheless, I want to sincerely apologise on our behalf for how things turned out. One more thing, though: I believe you could have reached out to me directly, just as you did previously, so we could have addressed the issue privately and found a resolution. But I guess you had your reasons for handling it differently, and I respect that. Once again, I sincerely apologise for the misunderstanding.