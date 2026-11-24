AY Poyoo fumes after being dragged off stage during Rockstone’s performance; TiC Tac apologises
Ghanaian musician AY Poyoo has expressed disappointment with the organisers of TiC TAC's Energy Night concert after he was reportedly dragged off the stage while attempting to join veteran rapper Reggie Rockstone during his performance.
The incident happened on Saturday, November 21, at Zen Gardens in Labone, Accra, where TiC TAC, Reggie Rockstone and Obrafour headlined the event.
In a post on X on Monday, November 23, AY Poyoo said he attended the concert voluntarily to support the event and Ghanaian music but was embarrassed by how he was treated.
“Honestly, I’m really disappointed. I didn't even get paid for transport or anything, I showed up on my own just to support the show and the culture. Being treated like an outsider at the gate and dragged off stage like that was super embarrassing and completely uncalled for,” he said.
His complaint has since brought attention to the treatment of emerging and less-established musicians in Ghana's entertainment industry, with questions being raised about favouritism and equal respect for artistes.
TiC TAC apologises and explains what happened
Responding to AY Poyoo's complaint, TiC TAC apologised for the incident, insisting that it was not intentional.
“Sorry, AY Poyoo. It was never intentional,” Tic Tac said.
He explained that Reggie Rockstone was unaware that AY Poyoo intended to join him on stage and that the appearance had not been arranged beforehand.
“Reggie had no idea you were going to join him on stage, just as anyone else wouldn't have known. Besides, everyone knows that this was never part of his act,” Tic TAC said.
The event organiser acknowledged that the situation should have been handled better, particularly because stage appearances were expected to be coordinated in advance.
“We had floor and stage managers on site, and something like this should have been properly coordinated. Anyone who came on stage had their appearance arranged beforehand,” TiC said.
He further explained that rapper Pappy Kojo's appearance during the event, although a surprise to him, had been properly arranged.
“Even Pappy Kojo surprised me on stage, but that was properly coordinated and executed. When I turned around, someone whispered it to me through my IEMs, so I knew what was happening and played along,” he added.
TiC TAC also suggested that AY Poyoo could have contacted him privately to resolve the matter.
“I believe you could have reached out to me directly, just as you did previously, so we could have addressed the issue privately and found a resolution. But I guess you had your reasons for handling it differently, and I respect that,” he said.
In a subsequent response, AY Poyoo said Reggie Rockstone was not responsible for the incident, explaining that he had informed the veteran musician backstage that he intended to join him, but the noise prevented him from hearing.
He also accepted responsibility for arriving late, while maintaining that his complaint was about how artistes should be treated.
“Much respect to Grandpapa Reggie Rockstone for clearing the air Like I said, I told him backstage before stepping out, it was just loud so he missed it. He’s never been the issue. I own arriving late, and my only point was about basic dignity for all artists,” he wrote.
industry needs to stop playing favoritism and start treating every artist with basic respect. We all put in the work, and if we want the game to grow, the planning, communication, and treatment of talent have to be better than this. 🙏🏾🐐#aypoyoo #ghanaentertainmentnews— Ay Poyoo (@ay_poyoo) November 23, 2026
AY Poyoo also called for better treatment of musicians, saying the industry should stop favouritism and ensure that all artistes receive basic respect regardless of their popularity.
industry needs to stop playing favoritism and start treating every artist with basic respect. We all put in the work, and if we want the game to grow, the planning, communication, and treatment of talent have to be better than this. 🙏🏾🐐#aypoyoo #ghanaentertainmentnews— Ay Poyoo (@ay_poyoo) November 23, 2026
Sorry, AY Poyoo. It was never intentional. Reggie had no idea you were going to join him on stage, just as anyone else wouldn't have known. Besides, everyone knows that this was never part of his act. We had floor and stage managers on site, and something like this should have been properly coordinated. Anyone who came on stage had their appearance arranged beforehand. Even Pappy Kojo surprised me on stage, but that was properly coordinated and executed. When I turned around, someone whispered it to me through my IEMs, so I knew what was happening and played along. Nevertheless, I want to sincerely apologise on our behalf for how things turned out. One more thing, though: I believe you could have reached out to me directly, just as you did previously, so we could have addressed the issue privately and found a resolution. But I guess you had your reasons for handling it differently, and I respect that. Once again, I sincerely apologise for the misunderstanding.— TiC TAC (@TiCmusicGh) November 24, 2026