Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa announce they are expecting their third child

Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa announce they are expecting their third child

Stonebwoy and wife Dr Louisa announce they are expecting their third child

Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, have revealed they are expecting their third child, debuting the baby bump in his new 'Marry You' music video.

Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, have announced that they are expecting their third child, sharing the news in the music video for his latest song, Marry You.

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The couple made the announcement in the official video released on Friday, November 27, 2026, giving fans a glimpse into their family life.

The announcement was also included in the description accompanying the video on Stonebwoy's official YouTube channel.

“In a special and heartwarming reveal, the couple also share the exciting news that they are expecting their third child,” the description read.

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The video features Stonebwoy, his wife and their two children in family scenes, with Dr Louisa also revealing her baby bump.

The announcement comes as the musician celebrates love and family through his new song, Marry You, which was released on the same day.

The song is the first official release from his forthcoming album, TORCHER III: Flames of Love.

The couple have two children, a daughter and a son, and are now preparing to welcome their third.

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Their marriage will mark its 10th anniversary in June 2027.