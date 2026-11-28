7 beauty appointments to book before Christmas if you want to look your best

December gets busy with holiday preparations, but taking time for self-care is essential. Here are 7 beauty appointments to book early so you can look and feel your best without last-minute stress.

December is almost here, and you probably already have a mental list of things you want to do before Christmas. There are gifts to buy, food to prepare, clothes to pick out and people to visit. But in between all these plans, have you made time for yourself?

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Let's be honest: Christmas is one of those times when your camera roll is about to get busy. There will be family pictures, videos with friends, church celebrations, parties and those unexpected encounters with people you have not seen in months. And while you do not need to look like a celebrity to enjoy the festivities, a little personal grooming can make you feel more confident and put together.

You do not want to start looking for a hairstylist on December 23, only to discover that everyone is fully booked. Neither do you want to spend Christmas morning rushing between a nail salon and a beauty shop.

So, rather than waiting until the last minute, here are seven beauty appointments worth booking before Christmas.

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1. Book a hair appointment

Book a hair appointment

Your hair deserves some attention before the Christmas festivities begin. Whether you prefer braids, a weave, a wig installation, a silk press or a simple haircut, December is a good time to get your preferred style done.

If you already have a hairstyle in mind, contact your hairstylist early and secure a booking. Remember that many people will be looking to get their hair done around the same period, so waiting until the last few days could leave you disappointed.

Also, choose a hairstyle that suits your lifestyle and the activities you have planned. You do not want to spend the entire Christmas holiday worrying about maintaining a hairstyle that requires too much attention.

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2. Get your nails done

3D nails art

Your hands deserve some attention too. Between taking pictures, holding your phone, exchanging gifts and greeting relatives, your nails will probably make several appearances.

Whether you prefer acrylic nails, gel polish, press-on nails or a simple manicure, book an appointment before the Christmas rush.

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You can opt for classic nude shades, red, gold, French tips or festive nail designs. However, do not choose a design simply because it looks beautiful on someone else. Go for something you will be comfortable wearing throughout the holidays.

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3. Book a pedicure

Proper manicure and pedicure

You may have beautiful nails on your hands, but do not forget your feet.

A pedicure can help tidy your toenails, remove dead skin and leave your feet feeling refreshed. This is especially worth considering if you plan to wear sandals, open-toe heels or slippers during the festivities.

You can also use the appointment as an opportunity to give your feet some much-needed attention after spending long hours walking, standing or wearing uncomfortable shoes.

Just make sure you visit a hygienic salon where tools are properly cleaned and sterilised.

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4. Consider a facial treatment

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Consider a facial treatment

If you have been dealing with dull-looking skin, clogged pores or a skincare routine that needs some attention, December may be a good time to book a facial.

A professional facial can help cleanse and moisturise your skin, depending on the treatment you choose and your skin's needs.

However, avoid experimenting with aggressive treatments or unfamiliar skincare procedures just a few days before Christmas. Some treatments can cause redness, irritation or peeling.

If you are trying a facial for the first time, book it early and consult a qualified skincare professional about what is suitable for your skin.

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5. Book a waxing or hair-removal appointment

Book a waxing or hair-removal appointment

If removing unwanted body hair is part of your grooming routine, you may want to schedule an appointment before Christmas.

Depending on your preference, you can book eyebrow shaping, underarm waxing, leg waxing or other hair-removal services.

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The benefit of booking early is that you have time to manage any temporary redness or skin irritation before attending your Christmas events.

If you are trying waxing for the first time, do not experiment immediately before an important occasion. Find out whether your skin is suitable for the procedure and follow the aftercare advice.

6. Treat yourself to a massage

Massage

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After months of working, commuting, meeting deadlines and attending to responsibilities, your body may appreciate some relaxation.

A massage appointment at a reputable spa can be a lovely way to unwind before the Christmas celebrations. Depending on the type of massage, it may help ease muscle tension and provide temporary relief from everyday stress.

You can also consider a foot massage if your feet have been doing most of the work this year.

Think of it as giving yourself permission to slow down for a few hours. You have spent much of the year taking care of responsibilities; you can make a little time to take care of yourself too.

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7. Get your eyebrows shaped

You might not immediately think of your eyebrows when planning your Christmas beauty appointments, but a little grooming can make a difference to your overall appearance.

Whether you prefer threading, waxing, tweezing or simply trimming stray hairs, a professional brow appointment can help give your eyebrows a neat, defined appearance.

The trick is to maintain a shape that suits your face rather than requesting an entirely different look because you saw it trending online.

If you are trying a new brow treatment, give yourself enough time before Christmas in case your skin reacts.

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A little reminder before you book

Looking good for Christmas does not mean you have to book all seven appointments or spend money you do not have. Choose the treatments that make you comfortable and fit your budget.

Book early, confirm prices before visiting salons and avoid trying unfamiliar beauty treatments right before an important event.

Most importantly, remember that the festive season is about enjoying yourself, spending time with people you love and making memories. Your hair, nails and skin are simply part of the preparation, not a requirement for having a good Christmas. Clock itttttt!