Black Queens begin Women's World Cup qualification play-offs today – here's how Ghana can qualify
Ghana's Black Queens begin their quest for a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup when they face Ecuador in the preliminary phase of the play-off tournament in Morocco on Saturday, November 28.
Matchday in RABAT! 🇬🇭 vrs 🇪🇨 ⏰ : 7:00pm #ShineBlackQueens #FIFAWWC #MoreThanAble 💪 https://t.co/PCmGCWhGLm— Ghana Women National Teams 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) November 28, 2026
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The match will kick off at 7:00pm Ghana time (19:00 GMT) at Pitch 3 of the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat, as head coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side look to take an important first step towards returning to the global competition nearing a 20-year absence.
Ghana are among six countries competing in the preliminary phase, alongside South Africa, Ecuador, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea and Chinese Taipei. Each team will play three matches, with only the top two teams in the standings advancing to the final phase of the play-offs.
The Black Queens will face Uzbekistan on December 1 before completing their preliminary campaign against Papua New Guinea on December 5. Björkegren has stressed the importance of starting with a victory against Ecuador.
How Ghana can qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup
Finishing among the top two in the preliminary phase will not automatically send Ghana to Brazil. It will instead secure the Black Queens a place in the final phase of the play-off tournament, scheduled for February 23 to March 6, 2027.
The two teams that advance from the preliminary phase will join four other countries: two from the CONCACAF region, Venezuela from South America and one team from Europe.
The six teams will then be drawn into three knockout paths, with each path decided by a single match. Ghana must win its final-phase match to secure one of the three remaining places at the 2027 Women's World Cup. The draw for this stage is scheduled for December 10, 2026.
How the Black Queens reached the play-offs
Ghana missed out on direct qualification after losing 2-1 to Malawi in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The Black Queens kept their World Cup hopes alive by beating Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in the subsequent African play-off, earning a place in the FIFA intercontinental play-off tournament.
Cameroon, Algeria, Malawi and Morocco secured Africa's four direct qualification places after reaching the WAFCON semi-finals.
Ghana last featured at the Women's World Cup in 2007. The 2027 tournament will be staged in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, and the Black Queens need to negotiate both play-off stages to end their long wait for another appearance.