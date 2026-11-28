Two suspects, 25 and 19, arrested over viral motorcycle robbery at mampong

Two suspects, 25 and 19, arrested over viral motorcycle robbery at mampong

Two suspects, 25 and 19 arrested over viral motorcycle robbery at mampong

Ashanti South Regional Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a viral Asaokore motorcycle robbery. The joint operation led to the recovery of stolen foreign currency, electronics, and multiple motorcycles.

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has arrested two men suspected of carrying out a robbery at Asaokore, near Mampong, in the Ashanti Region, following the circulation of a video capturing the incident on social media.

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The arrests were made on Friday, November 27, 2026, through a joint police operation involving the Inspector-General of Police's (IGP) Special Team, the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) in Accra and the Ashanti Regional Anti-Robbery Team.

The suspects have been identified as Felix Addae Mensah, 25, and Bernard Yeboah, also known as Abodam Jr, 19. They were arrested at separate hideouts in Kotwi and Juaben, respectively, following intelligence-led investigations.

According to preliminary police investigations, the robbery occurred on November 26, 2026, when two men riding a motorcycle attacked a woman in front of her residence at Asaokore.

The victim was reportedly standing by the roadside waiting to board a vehicle into town when the suspects allegedly snatched her handbag and fled on the motorcycle.

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Further investigations and interrogations have reportedly linked the two suspects to several robbery incidents across the Ashanti Region.

Police disclosed that the suspects were also allegedly involved in a separate robbery on November 26, 2026, targeting an American national at Atasemanso.

During that incident, the victim was reportedly robbed of her mobile phone and other valuable belongings and sustained injuries in the process.

A search conducted at the room of Felix Addae Mensah at Kotwi led to the recovery of several items suspected to be connected to the alleged robbery activities.

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The recovered exhibits included foreign currencies in different denominations, four assorted mobile phones, a tablet smartphone, seven power banks, 15 wristwatches and 25 ladies' bags of different colours.

Police also retrieved 25 assorted brands of earbuds, a 32-inch television set, eight necklaces, 12 mobile phone charger heads and 15 charging cables.

In addition to the recovered items, officers seized a blue Royal motorcycle bearing registration number M-25-AS 6091 from Felix Addae Mensah.

A GR Gas Meko motorcycle bearing the inscription "Atanfo Bebre" was also retrieved from Bernard Yeboah, together with a cutlass.

The police said both suspects admitted their involvement in the robbery incidents during interrogation.

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They remain in police custody and are assisting investigators with ongoing enquiries into the alleged criminal activities.