How to keep weevils out of your beans: 7 simple ways to store beans properly

Weevils can quickly turn stored dry beans into a household headache. Discover seven practical methods to keep your beans fresh and insect-free.

I know how frustrating it can be when the beans you bought only a few days ago become infested with weevils. Sometimes, when care is not taken, these tiny insects can spread and hide in different corners of your kitchen, turning what should be a simple food-storage issue into another household headache.

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Beans are a staple in many Ghanaian homes. Whether you use them to prepare waakye, red-red, beans stew or other meals, keeping them in good condition is important. However, improper storage can encourage weevils to multiply, leaving you with beans that are difficult to clean and unpleasant to handle.

The good news is that there are simple things you can do to protect your beans from these insects. From using airtight containers to trying some traditional storage methods, a few extra steps after buying your beans can save you the frustration of dealing with an infestation.

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Here are seven ways to prevent weevils from infesting your beans.

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1. Sort your beans before storing them

Weevils in beans

One of the first things to do after buying beans is to spread them out and carefully sort through them.

Remove stones, dirt, damaged beans, debris and any beans with visible signs of insect infestation. This helps you identify problems before putting the beans away.

Do not simply pour a newly purchased bag of beans into your storage container without checking its contents. Some beans may already contain weevil eggs or larvae that are difficult to notice.

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2. Store your beans in an airtight container

Store your beans in an airtight container

Leaving beans in an opened sack or loosely tied plastic bag can make it easier for insects to spread.

Instead, transfer your beans into a clean, completely dry, airtight container. You can use glass jars, food-grade plastic containers or even clean, dry bottles with tightly fitting covers.

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Make sure you close the container properly after every use. Airtight storage helps prevent new insects from entering and limits the development of an infestation.

3. Add dried pepper or bay leaves to your beans

Add dried pepper or bay leaves to your beans

Another traditional method some households use is adding dried pepper or bay leaves to stored beans.

Before sealing your container, make sure the pepper or bay leaves are completely dry. You can place them among the beans before covering the container tightly.

Dried chilli pepper has been studied as a traditional method of protecting cowpeas against weevil infestation, although its effectiveness can vary. Bay leaves are also commonly used in household storage, but they should not be treated as a guaranteed way of preventing or killing weevils.

Remember that the airtight container and proper drying remain important.

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4. Freeze newly purchased beans before storing them

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Freeze newly purchased beans before storing them

If you want to take an extra precaution, freezing your beans before storing them can help eliminate insects and eggs that may already be present.

Place the beans in a suitable sealed freezer bag or container and leave them in the freezer for several days. University extension guidance recommends four days for small packages and about a week for larger quantities.

When you remove them, allow the beans to return to room temperature while still sealed to prevent condensation from forming. Ensure they remain dry before transferring them to your regular storage container.

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5. Keep your beans away from moisture

Moisture is another thing you should avoid when storing dry beans. Beans exposed to damp conditions can develop mould and deteriorate.

Store them in a cool, dry place, away from leaking pipes, damp cupboards and areas where water can easily enter.

Also, avoid using wet hands or a wet spoon to scoop beans from their container. Even small amounts of moisture can affect the quality of your stored beans.

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6. Check your beans regularly

Beans are one of the most affordable sources of protein [BusinessdayNG]

Do not wait until you notice insects flying around your kitchen before checking your beans.

Make it a habit to inspect your stored beans occasionally. Look out for tiny holes in the beans, live insects, powdery residue and other signs of infestation.

If you discover weevils, separate the affected beans from other food items immediately. This will help prevent the insects from spreading to other dry foods in your kitchen.

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7. Clean your storage containers before refilling them

If you have finished using a container of beans and want to refill it, take time to clean it first.

Empty any remaining beans, wash the container and allow it to dry completely before adding a fresh batch.

This is particularly important because insects or eggs may remain in storage containers and affect newly purchased beans.

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What should you do when you discover weevils in your beans?

Finding weevils in your beans does not necessarily mean you should immediately throw away every batch, but you need to assess the level of infestation.

If the infestation is light and the beans are otherwise dry, clean and free from mould, you can separate the insects from the beans by sieving or winnowing.

Some households also use dry-pan heating to get rid of visible insects before sieving the beans. However, simply pan-frying and sieving may not kill eggs or larvae hidden inside the beans. A more reliable option for a lightly infested batch is to sift out the insects and freeze the beans using the recommended treatment period.

If the beans are heavily infested, badly damaged, mouldy or have an unusual musty smell, it is safer to discard them rather than attempt to salvage them.

After dealing with an infestation, wash and thoroughly dry the storage container before putting away another batch.

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Conclusion

Keeping weevils away from your beans does not have to be difficult or expensive. Simple habits such as sorting your beans, using airtight containers, keeping them dry and checking them regularly can help protect your food.