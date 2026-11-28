Lionel Messi's hopes of defending the MLS Cup came to a bitter end as Inter Miami were eliminated from the playoffs following a 1-0 stoppage-time defeat to the Columbus Crew.

Lionel Messi’s hopes of ending the 2026 season with another MLS Cup title have been dashed after Inter Miami was eliminated from the Major League Soccer playoffs following a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami bowed out of the competition after losing both matches in their first-round playoff series, with Friday’s defeat confirming their exit and ending their hopes of defending the championship.

Having suffered a 3-0 loss in the opening encounter at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami needed a victory in the return fixture in Columbus to keep their campaign alive and force a deciding third match.

However, the visitors were unable to find a breakthrough despite holding on for much of the contest. Their resistance finally collapsed in stoppage time when Santiago Rodriguez delivered the decisive blow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The midfielder struck in the second minute of added time after receiving a cross from Casemiro. Rodriguez brought the ball under control before beating goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to give Columbus a crucial 1-0 victory.

The result secured Columbus Crew's progression to the Eastern Conference semi-finals and brought Inter Miami's MLS Cup title defence to an end.

The elimination represents another disappointing outcome for Inter Miami, whose 2026 campaign also included exits from the CONCACAF Champions Cup at the last-16 stage and the Leagues Cup during the league phase.

Messi Struggles as Inter Miami's Season Comes to an End

Lionel Messi

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Messi, the defeat marked a disappointing conclusion to a season in which he had been one of Inter Miami's most productive players.

The Argentine superstar struggled to influence proceedings against Columbus, missing an early opportunity from close range after failing to make proper contact with a dropping ball inside the penalty area.

He also found it difficult to retain possession and get past his markers, completing just one successful dribble from four attempts while giving away possession through several inaccurate passes.

Messi appeared to have created a route back into the game in the 76th minute when he delivered a well-placed free-kick that Casemiro converted with a header. However, the effort was ruled out for offside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 39-year-old's performance was a rare setback following an impressive regular season in which he recorded 26 goals and 17 assists across 31 appearances.