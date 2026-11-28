Somalia, Nigeria among 16 global hunger hotspots as UN warns of worsening crisis in 2027 - See full list

The UN's FAO and WFP have identified 16 global hunger hotspots, warning that acute food insecurity will deteriorate from December 2026 to May 2027. Sudan, Somalia, and northern Nigeria remain among the highest areas of concern.

The United Nations has warned that hunger could worsen significantly in several African countries over the next six months.

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Sudan and South Sudan will also continue to face risk of famine as conflict, extreme weather and cuts in humanitarian assistance deepen the food crisis.

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP)

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Five of the hotspots have been classified as facing the highest level of concern: Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen.

The agencies said armed conflict, displacement, high food prices and extreme weather were making it increasingly difficult for millions of people to access food.

Sudan faces one of the most serious situations, with the UN agencies warning that famine remains a possibility in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan through January 2027.

The country's ongoing war has displaced millions of people and disrupted farming, markets and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

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In Somalia, the agencies warned that food insecurity remains serious, particularly among displaced people in Baidoa, where many households are struggling to meet their basic food needs.

However, the latest assessment found that the previously identified risk of famine there was no longer expected through December 2026.

Northern Nigeria is also among the areas of highest concern, as armed attacks and insecurity continue to force people from their homes, disrupt farming and push food prices higher.

The latest report increased the number of hunger hotspots from 13 in the previous assessment released in June to 16.

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Chad, northeastern Uganda and the Southern Africa region are among the new additions from Africa. The Southern Africa hotspot covers Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The agencies said El Niño, a natural climate pattern that changes rainfall and temperature conditions around the world, could bring hotter and drier weather to parts of Southern Africa, threatening crop production and future harvests.

The UN agencies also warned that declining humanitarian funding is making it harder to support people facing severe hunger.

The agencies warned that the developing El Niño weather pattern could worsen the situation, increasing drought and extreme heat in Southern Africa while raising the risk of damaging floods in parts of eastern Africa.

Full list of the 16 hunger hotspots