Wendy Shay says she’s waiting for the right Inspiration to collaborate with Stonebwoy
Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has explained the bond she shares with dancehall star Shatta Wale, while making it clear that she is open to working with Stonebwoy if they find the right musical connection.
Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, the RuffTown Records artiste said her relationship with Shatta Wale is built on friendship and a mutual connection, partly because he is a friend of her boss.
“I think we have a vibe. You see with shatta wale, he’s my boss’s friend so the friendship is there,” she said.
When asked about the possibility of recording a song with Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay dismissed the suggestion that she had withdrawn from the idea, explaining that musical collaborations should come naturally rather than be forced.
“It is Ghana music, and we're all one people, it's not that i've withdrawn from stonebwoy. Creating music with someone is about the vibe and if there’s no level of connection with the person, it will be highly impossible,” she said.
Speaking on the connection she has with Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale, she recalled when she gifted Shatta Wale a 110 inch television.
Wendy Shay gifted Shatta Wale a 110-inch Hisense MiniLED TV, worth over GH₵300,000 during a visit to his Trasacco Estate mansion in January 2026.
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Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale have previously worked together on songs, including "Stevie Wonder" (2019) and "H.I.T (Haters in Tears)" (2020).
“I’m cool with Stonebwoy, but we don’t have a song together because I’m waiting for the spirit to direct me before we collaborate.” — Wendy Shay said during an interview. https://t.co/2WU1ygpSLL— 𝐀𝐒𝐊 (@askghmedia) November 28, 2026