GETFund opens 2026/27 scholarships: Check eligibility and how to apply

GETFund opens 2026/27 scholarships: Check eligibility and how to apply

GETFund Local Tertiary Scholarship opens: Eligibility, application process and what it covers - here’s how to apply

Applications are open for the GETFund Local Tertiary Scholarship in Ghana. Learn about eligibility, required documents, deadline, and how to apply online.

GETFund has opened applications for its 2026/2027 Local Tertiary Scholarship for eligible Ghanaian students.

Applicants must meet the eligibility requirements and submit the required documents through the official application portal.

The scholarship may cover approved tuition and other academic expenses, depending on the award and available funding.

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The GETFund Local Tertiary Scholarship 2026/2027 is opened to financial support to qualified Ghanaian students pursuing accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at recognised tertiary institutions in Ghana.

The scholarship is intended to help academically capable students who may struggle to meet the cost of their education because of financial difficulties.

Who can apply?

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Applicants must generally be Ghanaian citizens who have gained admission to, or are already enrolled in, an accredited tertiary institution in Ghana.

They must also be pursuing an eligible undergraduate or postgraduate programme, demonstrate satisfactory academic performance and show genuine financial need.

Applicants are expected to provide valid and verifiable information and supporting documents. They must also meet any additional requirements specified for the particular application cycle.

Meeting the eligibility requirements does not automatically guarantee an award, as applications are subject to verification, assessment and approval.

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How to apply

Applications for the GETFund Local Tertiary Scholarship open on October 5, 2026, and will close on November 27, 2026. Prospective applicants are expected to apply through the official GETFund scholarship portal.

Step 1: Visit the official GETFund scholarship portal

Go to the authorised GETFund scholarship application portal and check that applications for the relevant year are open.

Step 2: Create an account

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Register with accurate personal and contact information. Make sure the details provided are correct and can be verified.

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Step 3: Complete the application form

Fill in all sections of the online application form, providing the required academic, personal and financial information.

Step 4: Upload your supporting documents

Attach clear copies of the required documents. These may include an admission letter or proof of enrolment, academic records, Ghana Card, passport-sized photograph, fee schedule and evidence of financial need.

Step 5

Review your application Before submitting, carefully check all the information and uploaded documents to ensure they are accurate and complete.

Step 6: Submit before the deadline

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Submit the completed application within the officially announced application period. Late applications may not be considered.

Step 7: Keep your application reference number

After submitting the application, save your application reference number and other relevant details for future enquiries or follow-up.

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What does the scholarship cover?

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The exact coverage depends on the approved award and available funding.

The scholarship may cover tuition fees and other approved academic fees. Eligible postgraduate students may also receive support for research or thesis-related expenses.

Other education-related costs may be covered where they are specifically included in the scholarship award.

Applicants should not assume that accommodation, transportation or general living expenses will automatically be covered.

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Why the scholarship matters

The GETFund Local Tertiary Scholarship is aimed at improving access to tertiary education by reducing some of the financial pressure associated with pursuing higher education.

It also seeks to support students who demonstrate both academic potential and financial need while contributing to the development of skilled professionals in Ghana.

Because requirements and coverage may change from one application cycle to another, prospective applicants should check the official GETFund scholarship notice and authorised application portal for the requirements applicable to the relevant year.

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