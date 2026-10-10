6 scholarship opportunities for African students with deadlines in 2026 and 2027

6 scholarship opportunities for African students with deadlines in 2026 and 2027

6 scholarship opportunities for African students with deadlines in 2026 and 2027

Discover 6 major scholarships for African students with 2026 and 2027 deadlines, including Mastercard Foundation awards at Cambridge, UCT, and Edinburgh.

African students seeking financial support for higher education have several scholarship opportunities to consider, with applications open or expected to close between October 2026 and early 2027.

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The opportunities cover undergraduate and postgraduate studies at universities in Africa and Europe. While some provide full scholarships covering tuition and living support, others offer tuition-fee reductions that may not cover all the costs of studying abroad.

Applicants must also meet the academic, financial and programme-specific requirements of each institution.

Here are six scholarship opportunities African students can explore, including their eligibility requirements, funding details and application deadlines.

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1. University of Rwanda — Undergraduate scholarship

Country: Rwanda

Level: Undergraduate

Deadline: October 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Kigali time

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of Rwanda is offering full undergraduate scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The programme targets academically talented young people who face financial and other barriers to higher education. Selection considers academic performance, economic disadvantage and leadership potential. Economic disadvantage accounts for 45% of the published assessment weighting, academic talent 30%, and leadership potential 25.

Applicants should check the programme's admission and eligibility requirements before applying. The application portal requests a University of Rwanda student number, identification documents and other supporting information.

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How to apply: Visit the official University of Rwanda scholarship portal.

2. University of Cape Town — Postgraduate scholarship

Country: South Africa

Level: Postgraduate diploma, honours and coursework master's programmes

Deadline: October 31, 2026

The University of Cape Town (UCT), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is accepting applications for its postgraduate scholarship programme for the 2027 intake.

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The programme supports eligible African students who demonstrate academic ability, leadership potential and significant financial or social barriers to higher education.

Eligible programmes include selected postgraduate diplomas in the Faculty of Health Sciences, honours degrees across UCT's faculties and coursework master's programmes. Research-only master's degrees and PhDs are not covered by this scholarship call.

Applicants must apply for admission to UCT and submit a separate Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program application. An offer of admission is required for scholarship eligibility.

How to apply: Read the official UCT scholarship application guide.

3. University of Edinburgh — Postgraduate scholarship

Country: United Kingdom

Level: Postgraduate

Academic year: 2027/2028

The University of Edinburgh's Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program offers postgraduate scholarship opportunities for eligible African students through on-campus and online study options.

The application process for the 2027/2028 intake includes a mandatory information session. Registration for the September 2026 sessions has closed, and attendance alone does not guarantee an invitation to apply.

Eligible attendees are scheduled to be notified on October 13. Those invited must complete an applicant declaration by October 19, 2026, at 5 p.m. UK time. Applicants who progress will have until November 19, 2026, at 5 p.m. UK time to submit the main scholarship application. Successful scholarship applicants will then be invited to apply for their chosen degree programme.

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This opportunity is therefore relevant primarily to people who completed the required preliminary process, rather than anyone applying for the first time now.

How to check the process: Visit the official Edinburgh application guide.

4. University of Cambridge — Master's scholarship

Country: United Kingdom

Level: Master's degree

Academic year: 2027/2028

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The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of Cambridge supports talented African students pursuing eligible full-time, one-year master's degrees.

The programme focuses on climate resilience and sustainability and aims to provide full tuition funding and a monthly maintenance allowance. Not all courses qualify, so applicants must check the programme's exclusions and the application deadline for their chosen course.

Applications for the 2027/2028 academic year opened in September 2026. Because deadlines vary by course, prospective applicants should not assume there is one closing date for all programmes.

How to apply: Visit the official Cambridge Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program website.

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5. African Leadership College of Higher Education — Full-ride undergraduate scholarship

Country: Mauritius

Level: Undergraduate

Intake: February 2027

The African Leadership College of Higher Education (ALCHE) offers full-ride Mastercard Foundation scholarships to eligible students who demonstrate financial need, academic strength and leadership potential.

The college says its awards cover full tuition and provide additional financial support throughout a scholar's studies. Applicants must first meet the college's admission requirements, and the number of scholarships available for each intake is limited.

The programme particularly encourages applications from women, people with physical or learning disabilities and applicants aged 26 or younger, while applicants must also meet the institution's academic and residence requirements.

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A recent opportunity notice lists November 14, 2026, as the deadline for international applicants. However, applicants should confirm the closing date and availability directly on the official application portal before submitting their applications.

How to apply: Visit the official ALCHE scholarship page.

6. Sciences Po — Émile Boutmy scholarship

Country: France

Level: Undergraduate and master's

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Deadlines: October 18 or November 29, 2026, for master's applicants, depending on the application committee; January 13, 2027, for undergraduate applicants applying through the international route.

Sciences Po offers the Émile Boutmy scholarship to eligible first-time applicants from outside the European Union who demonstrate academic merit and meet the programme's other requirements.

Unlike the full scholarships listed above, this award primarily reduces tuition fees. At master's level, eligible recipients may receive a tuition-fee exemption of €18,500 per year for the two-year programme. At undergraduate level, the award may provide a full tuition exemption or a €9,500 reduction. The scholarship does not automatically cover accommodation or living expenses.

Applicants must apply for admission to Sciences Po and request the scholarship through the appropriate section of their application. The relevant deadline depends on the level and route of admission.

How to apply: Read the official Émile Boutmy scholarship details.

What applicants should do before applying

Students interested in these opportunities should check the official scholarship pages carefully before submitting applications.

They should confirm whether the award covers tuition alone or also provides accommodation, living expenses, travel and other support. Applicants should also establish whether they need to secure university admission first, attend an information session or complete a separate scholarship form.

Prepare academic transcripts, certificates, identification documents, recommendation letters and personal statements early where required.