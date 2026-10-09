‘Cowboy Lawyer’: Umaru Sanda Amadu’s inspiring journey from cattle kraal to the Supreme Court

Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu shares his journey from herding cattle at Asutsuare Junction to becoming a lawyer at the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu has shared an inspiring account of his journey from growing up among cattle in Asutsuare Junction in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region to becoming a Barrister and Solicitor at the Supreme Court of Ghana.

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In a community where opportunities appeared limited, pursuing a career in law was hardly something he could imagine.

“I grew up on the cattle grazing fields of Asutsuare Junction,” he recalled, describing a childhood that offered few possibilities for a future beyond his immediate surroundings.

As the last-born child in his family and the only one fortunate enough to receive formal education, his journey was far from ordinary.

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Umaru Sanda Amadu

Becoming a lawyer? That seemed out of reach.

“Lawyer? Hell no! Not in this village. Unimaginable. Impossible!” he wrote.

But what once seemed impossible eventually became his reality.

Years later, Amadu found himself at the Supreme Court of Ghana as a Barrister and Solicitor, a remarkable milestone for someone who had grown up believing that the possibilities available to him were limited by his circumstances.

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Yet, rather than simply celebrate his achievements from a distance, he chose to return to the place where his story began.

READ ALSO: 4 Ghanaian media personalities called to the Ghana Bar in 2026

Umaru Sanda Amadu

Amadu went back to Asutsuare Junction, carrying with him something he hoped would change how the children in his community viewed their own futures: proof that their circumstances did not have to determine how far they could go.

In the same small room where he was born, and at the cattle kraal that once served as his office, he wore his lawyer’s wig and gown to meet and inspire the children.

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Perhaps for them, the sight of a lawyer standing in a place so familiar to their everyday lives was more than a homecoming. It was an opportunity to see what might be possible beyond the boundaries of their community.

He introduced himself as the “Cowboy Lawyer”, using his own journey to encourage the children to look beyond the limitations they might see around them.

“I have become a Cowboy Lawyer, and they could too, if they dream Beyond The Limit!” he declared.

Umaru Sanda Amadu Esq

His return carried a message that went beyond his personal success. Children who grow up in communities with limited opportunities need to see that their dreams are worth pursuing, even when the path towards them is difficult to imagine.

For Amadu, the cattle kraal was once part of his everyday reality. Today, it has become a place where he hopes to plant a different kind of seed: the belief that a child’s beginnings do not have to dictate their destination.

His story is a reminder that sometimes, the most meaningful way to celebrate how far you have come is to return to where it all began and help others believe they can go further.