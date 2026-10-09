Gov’t declares Yellow fever outbreak in Upper West after 3 confirmed dead; Here's what you need to know

Three laboratory-confirmed yellow fever cases have resulted in deaths in Ghana’s Upper West Region, prompting the government to declare an outbreak.

Emergency vaccination is being planned for three districts: Wa West, Sissala West and Sissala East, with dates yet to be announced.

The Ghana Health Service has deployed rapid response teams and urged residents to watch for fever, headache, yellowing of the eyes or skin, and unusual bleeding, and seek medical care immediately.

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The Ministry of Health has declared a yellow fever outbreak in parts of the Upper West Region, following laboratory confirmation of three cases which resulted in death despite medical efforts.

Due to this outcome, the government, through the Ghana Health Service (GHS), is preparing an emergency vaccination campaign in Wa West, Sissala West and Sissala East to help protect residents in affected and at-risk communities.

In a statement, the Ministry said the outbreak was confirmed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), after samples from suspected cases were tested in Ghana and further examined at the WHO-accredited laboratory in Dakar, Senegal (Institute Pasteur). The additional tests confirmed three yellow fever cases with all three patients dead despite receiving medical care.

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“Following reports of suspected cases presenting fever, jaundice, and bleeding in our facilities from 9th September 2026 in Sissala West and Wa West, through our surveillance system, the GHS initiated a public health investigation. Samples were initially tested in country. Further testing at the WHO accredited laboratory in Dakar, Senegal (Institute Pasteur), confirmed 3 cases due to yellow fever. All three cases resulted in deaths despite aggressive management by our health staff in those facilities,” it said.

“In line with the International Health Regulations (2005) and the National Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), the Minister for Health hereby declares a Yellow Fever outbreak in the affected districts in the Upper West Region,” it added.

The outbreak declaration comes after reports of patients presenting with fever, yellowing of the eyes and skin, and bleeding at health facilities in Sissala West and Wa West from September 9, 2026.

Government’s planned response

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service have activated national and regional public health emergency operations centres to coordinate the response. Rapid response teams have also been sent to affected communities to identify suspected cases, strengthen disease surveillance and educate residents on how to prevent infection.

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Other measures include improving the treatment of suspected cases at designated health facilities, increasing monitoring across the region and intensifying public education. The planned emergency vaccination campaign will target Wa West, Sissala West and Sissala East. The Ministry says further updates, including the vaccination schedule, will be communicated as the situation develops.

Also, according to Joynews, at least 7 people have died in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region, with children and young people reportedly among the worst affected. The Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akando noted that Ghana recorded about 450 suspected yellow fever cases between June and September 2026. Of these, 74 were from the Upper West Region.

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Yellow fever and it symptoms?

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Yellow Fever is a viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes that bite mostly during the day. The disease can cause a range of symptoms, and some infected people may not show any symptoms. In other cases, it can lead to serious illness and death.

Yellow Fever is a viral disease spread by infected mosquitoes that bite mostly during the day

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms associated with the disease. These include:

Sudden fever.

Headache and muscle pain.

Yellowing of the eyes or skin.

Unusual bleeding. Severe cases can develop jaundice, bleeding and damage to vital organs.

How to check for fever

Yellowing of the eyes or skin

Here’s how you can protect yourself?

The Ministry of Health has advised residents to take practical steps to reduce their exposure to infected mosquitoes. These include using mosquito repellents, sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets during the day as advised by the Ministry, and removing stagnant water around homes where mosquitoes may breed.

Patients suffering from dengue fever rest on a bed covered by a mosquito net at the Alonso Suazo hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

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Stagnant water

The public should also follow official health announcements and cooperate with health workers carrying out surveillance and public education in affected communities.