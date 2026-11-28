The NPA has reduced petrol and LPG price floors for December 1, 2026, while increasing diesel's minimum threshold. Here are the new rates.

The NPA has reduced petrol's price floor from GH¢13.69 to GH¢12.36 per litre and LPG's from GH¢15.93 to GH¢12.89 per kilogramme for December 1–16, 2026.

Diesel's price floor has increased from GH¢16.73 to GH¢17.12 per litre.

The reductions could create room for cheaper petrol and LPG, but actual pump prices will depend on individual marketers' costs and margins.

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The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reduced the minimum price floors for petrol and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) ahead of the December 1, 2026, fuel pricing window.

According to data reported by Joy Business, the petrol price floor has been reduced from GH¢13.69 per litre to GH¢12.36 for the December 1 to 16 pricing window.

This represents a 9.72 per cent reduction compared with the previous floor announced on November 14, 2026.

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The minimum price for LPG has also dropped from GH¢15.93 to GH¢12.89 per kilogramme, representing a 19.08 per cent decline.

Diesel, however, has recorded an increase in its price floor, rising from GH¢16.73 to GH¢17.12 per litre.

What the new fuel price floors mean for consumers

The reductions in petrol and LPG price floors could give Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies greater room to lower their prices from December 1.

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However, the new price floors do not represent the final amounts consumers will pay at the pumps.

The NPA explained that the figures exclude premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies, operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies, as well as margins charged by OMCs and LPG marketing companies.

These additional charges will be determined independently by the respective companies under the prescribed petroleum products pricing formula.

Consequently, actual pump prices will depend on the costs and margins applied by individual marketers.

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The latest adjustment follows calls from some industry players for the NPA to lower the existing price floor to allow marketers to offer more competitive prices.

Star Oil Chief Executive Kwame Tieku had appealed to the regulator on social media to reduce the petrol price floor ahead of December 1.

His appeal followed the company's attempt to sell petrol below the previous minimum threshold of GH¢13.69 per litre.

COMAC raises concerns over price floor compliance

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has raised concerns about alleged non-compliance with the NPA's price floor policy by some operators.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, the Chamber urged the regulator to investigate reported cases of non-compliance and attempts to circumvent the pricing policy.

COMAC further called for appropriate sanctions against companies found to have breached the rules, in accordance with due process.

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