UK Immigration Changes: 10 visa categories that will no longer count towards settlement

The UK plans to change its immigration rules in 2027, excluding 10 visa categories from permanent residency routes and extending settlement waiting periods.

The UK plans to exclude 10 temporary visa categories, including Student and Graduate visas, from counting towards permanent residency.

The standard settlement qualifying period is expected to increase from five to 10 years for more than 500,000 migrants.

The changes are expected to take effect in 2027, meaning existing settlement rules remain applicable until the new rules are introduced.

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The United Kingdom (UK) is set to exclude 10 temporary visa categories from routes to permanent residency as part of proposed changes to its immigration system.

The reforms, announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, will affect migrants who previously relied on time spent in Britain on temporary visas to qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

According to a policy paper presented to Parliament in November 2026, the government plans to scrap the 10-year Long Residence route, which allowed migrants to combine periods spent in the UK on different temporary visas to qualify for permanent residency.

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The 10 visa categories affected include Visit, Student, Graduate, High Potential Individual, Global Business Mobility, Temporary Worker, Seasonal Worker, Youth Mobility, Overseas Domestic Worker and Ukraine schemes.

The changes will only take effect after the Home Office introduces new Immigration Rules and guidance in 2027. Until then, existing settlement rules will remain in place.

Under the proposed earned settlement system, the standard qualifying period for permanent residency will increase from five to 10 years for more than 500,000 migrants.

Applicants will also be required to demonstrate English language proficiency at B2 level, maintain a clean UK adult criminal record, clear outstanding NHS and tax debts and earn at least £12,571 annually.

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However, some categories of migrants will retain shorter routes to settlement.

Workers earning at least £125,141 annually could qualify after three years, while those earning £50,271 or more will retain a five-year route. Partners of British citizens and doctors, nurses and teachers earning according to national pay scales will also retain the five-year pathway.

What the changes mean for international students and temporary workers

International students and temporary workers who hope to secure permanent residency will need to switch to qualifying immigration routes, such as Skilled Worker, Global Talent or eligible family visas, before their time in the UK can count towards settlement under the new rules.

The changes will also affect Graduate visa holders, with non-doctoral Graduate visas scheduled to be reduced to 18 months from January 1, 2027.

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Meanwhile, transitional arrangements will apply to some care workers.

Those who entered the care worker route before May 2025 will retain a five-year settlement pathway if they earn at least £25,000 through sponsored care work. Those who do not meet the earnings requirement may receive one additional five-year care visa.

Care workers who switched to the route after May 2025 will instead move onto the 10-year settlement pathway.

The proposed reforms come as thousands of Ghanaians continue to secure opportunities to study, work and settle in the UK.

Home Office figures show that 3,228 Ghanaians obtained UK settlement in the year to September 2026, representing a 26 per cent increase.

During the same period, Ghanaian applicants received 2,790 sponsored study visas, 2,654 work visas and 2,012 family visas.