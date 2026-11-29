Ghana's Black Queens recovered from an early setback to defeat Ecuador 2-1 in their 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off opener in Rabat, secured by Josephine Bonsu's late penalty.

Ghana's Black Queens made a winning start to their 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off campaign after coming from behind to beat Ecuador 2-1 in Rabat, Morocco, on Saturday, November 28.

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The victory gives head coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side three important points in their bid to reach the final phase of the inter-confederation play-offs and secure a place at next year's World Cup in Brazil.

Ecuador made a flying start, taking the lead inside the opening minute through Geomara Maylin Arreaga Cotto.

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Ghana responded in the 12th minute when Benedicte Simon reacted quickest to score from the rebound after Abigail Kim's initial effort was saved, restoring parity for the Black Queens.

Both teams went into the break level at 1-1, with Ghana unable to find another goal despite their efforts in the first half.

Ecuador grew into the contest after the restart and tested Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan, who made important saves to keep her side in the game.

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The decisive moment came in the closing stages when substitute Zakaria Ajegipina was brought down inside the penalty area. After reviewing the incident using the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the referee awarded Ghana a penalty.

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Josephine Bonsu stepped forward and converted the spot-kick to complete the comeback and secure a 2-1 victory for the Black Queens.

The winner from the spot. 😮‍💨 @GhanaWNT | #FIFAWWC https://t.co/Lz6gpqgPJc — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 28, 2026

The result puts Ghana in a strong position as they pursue one of the two places available from the preliminary phase.

Up Next for Black Queens

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Ghana will return to action against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, December 1, before completing their three-match preliminary campaign against Papua New Guinea on Saturday, December 5.

The six participating nations — Ghana, South Africa, Ecuador, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea and Chinese Taipei — are competing in a preliminary phase at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.

Each team will play three matches, with only the top two teams in the overall standings advancing to the final phase of the play-off tournament.

Reaching the final phase will not automatically guarantee Ghana a World Cup place. The two teams that progress will join four other nations in a six-team final round, where three one-off matches will determine the remaining qualifiers for Brazil 2027.

The Black Queens are seeking a return to the Women's World Cup for the first time since their last appearance in 2007.

Ghana missed out on automatic qualification after losing 2-1 to Malawi in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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