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Real Madrid Reach agreement with Thibaut Courtois over contract renewal

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:29 - 12 October 2026
Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid are reportedly close to extending Thibaut Courtois’ contract after reaching a verbal agreement with the Belgian goalkeeper over a new deal.
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Real Madrid are close to securing a contract extension for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois after reaching a preliminary verbal agreement with the Belgian international.

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According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, both parties have agreed in principle to renew the goalkeeper’s contract, underlining Real Madrid’s desire to retain one of their most important players.

Courtois’ current deal with the Spanish giants expires in June 2027, but the proposed extension is expected to keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu through the 2027/2028 season. The formal agreement is expected to be signed in the coming period.

The 34-year-old joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 and has since established himself as a key figure in the club’s goalkeeping department.

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His performances have helped cement his position as one of the team’s senior players, making the prospect of an extension an important step in Real Madrid’s plans for the future.

Courtois has featured in nine matches for Real Madrid across all competitions this season, conceding nine goals, according to the figures provided.

The reported agreement would offer continuity in goal as Real Madrid looks to maintain their competitiveness across domestic and European competitions.

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