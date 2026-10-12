Here's how the GFA president can be removed from office

Explore how GFA President Kurt Okraku could be removed from office under Ghana Football Association statutes and why government intervention is barred by FIFA.

The GFA Congress, made up of 124 delegates, has the authority to dismiss the president under the Association’s statutes.

Article 24 requires a justified motion, gives the president the right to defend himself and requires three-quarters of valid votes cast in a secret ballot.

Article 33 provides for an Extraordinary Congress, while the Ethics Committee handles misconduct under separate procedures. The normal presidential election is expected in 2027.

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One concern among some Ghanaians is that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, must be removed from office.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

This concern stems from the Black Stars’ back-to-back defeats in their 2027 AFCON qualifying matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia, amid concerns about the poor performances of the coaches and the team as a whole.

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2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Gambia beat Black Stars of Ghana for the first time in 33-years

According to the law, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) cannot be removed from office by the government simply because football fans, the Sports Minister or the government demand it.

Ghana Football Association

Any attempt by the government to interfere directly in the GFA’s affairs could result in FIFA sanctions, including Ghana’s suspension from international football.

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Water flows over the FIFA logo in front of the FIFA headquarters during heavy rainfall in Zurich July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The Association’s statutes outline an internal process that gives the power to remove its president to the GFA Congress, subject to specific rules and voting requirements.

The GFA’s current statutes, provide for the dismissal of a member of any GFA body, including the president, through Congress.

Here is how the process works.

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1. The GFA Congress has the power to remove the president

According to Article 27 of the GFA Statutes 2025 , Congress has the authority to revoke the mandate of one or more members of a GFA body.

Article 24 also states that Congress may dismiss a member of any GFA body.

Article 24

Article 5 of the statutes requires the GFA to manage its affairs independently and avoid political interference. Therefore, the Sports Minister, the President of Ghana and Parliament do not have a direct power under the GFA statutes to remove the GFA president from office.

Article 5

2. Who makes up the GFA Congress?

According to Article 26 of the statutes states that Congress is made up of 124 delegates representing different parts of Ghanaian football.

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Article 26

They include representatives of Ghana Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, Regional Football Associations, referees, coaches, professional footballers, juvenile clubs and other recognised football groups.

Each delegate is entitled to one vote. Ordinary football fans are not directly involved at Congress, same as government officials.

3. How can a removal motion be initiated?

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Under Article 24, the GFA Executive Council may place a motion to dismiss a member of a GFA body on the agenda for Congress.

Article 24

Any member of the Executive Council may also submit a proposal for such a motion to be considered by the Executive Council or Congress.

The motion must give clear reasons for seeking the person’s removal. The statutes require it to be justified, and the relevant members must receive it with the agenda for the meeting.

If an Extraordinary Congress is needed, Article 33 provides another route. The Executive Council may call an Extraordinary Congress, or at least 50 per cent of GFA members may request one in writing. The request must state the matters to be discussed.

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Article 33

The statutes require an Extraordinary Congress requested by members to be held within 14 days after the request is received. If the Executive Council fails to convene it, delegates representing the members who requested the meeting may convene it themselves.

Members must be notified of the meeting’s date, venue and agenda at least five days beforehand.

4. The president must be given a chance to defend himself

A removal motion cannot simply be treated as a final decision because someone has accused the president of wrongdoing.

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Article 24 states that the motion must be justified and that the member facing dismissal has the right to defend himself. This gives the president an opportunity to respond to the reasons presented for his removal before Congress votes.

Article 24

The president’s right to defend himself is an important process because allegations of corruption, mismanagement or other misconduct are not automatically proof of wrongdoing until proven guilty.

5. How many votes are needed to remove the president?

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Article 24(6) sets the voting threshold for dismissing a member of a GFA body.

Article 24

The motion must be decided by a secret ballot and must receive three-quarters of the valid votes cast to pass. Doing the maths, if all 124 delegates cast valid votes, at least 93 votes would be needed to approve the motion. In a case where fewer valid votes are cast, the required number would depend on the number of valid votes recorded.

Congress must also meet the applicable quorum requirements for the decision to be valid. If the motion passes, Article 24(7) states that the dismissed member is relieved of his functions with immediate effect.

Article 24

6. Elections

Elections provide another opportunity for Congress to choose a different president when the current term ends. Under Article 37 of the current GFA statutes, the president serves a four-year term. The president is elected by Congress, and candidates must follow the established election procedures.

Article 37

Article 37

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku was re-elected as GFA president on October 5, 2023, after receiving 117 votes at the elective Congress in Tamale.