Ghana to receive $700,000 as CAF increases annual funding for 54 African football associations
CAF’s annual financial support for each of its 54 member associations has increased from $200,000 to $700,000.
Motsepe says CAF aims to raise the annual amount to $1 million through sponsorships and commercial partnerships.
The funding increase was implemented in 2021, and CAF says it wants the investment to strengthen football development and administration across Africa.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased its annual financial support to each of its 54 member associations from $200,000 to $700,000, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has disclosed.
Motsepe revealed the figures during the CAF Strategy Conference in Sal, Cape Verde, held from October 7 to October 9, 2026.
The increase gives each national football association an additional $500,000 annually compared with the previous amount with the aim of providing more money to support football administration and development.
However, the increase was implemented in 2021 and Motsepe used the conference to highlight the support CAF has provided to its member associations.
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Motsepe also said CAF wants to increase its annual funding to $1 million for each of its 54 member associations.
The plan depends on attracting new sponsors and expanding commercial partnerships to generate more income for African football.
The CAF president also stressed the need to invest in football academies, school competitions, amateur football and professional leagues.
Also, the funding plans form part of CAF's effort to improve football administration and raise standards across the continent.
Motsepe emphasised the need for the increased investment to produce results, including improvements in the standard of football and refereeing across Africa.
The conference, held from October 7 to 9, also focused on lessons from Africa's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and preparations for the 2030 tournament.
The conference brought together football leaders from across Africa to discuss ways to improve the sport's development, financial stability and competitiveness.
🚨 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐖𝐈𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋! 🌍👏 CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has reinforced his commitment to African football by increasing the annual financial support to each of the 54 Member Associations from US$200,000 to US$700,000! The increased funding is aimed at helping national federations strengthen their operations, improve financial stability and develop football across the continent. Credit to Dr Patrice Motsepe for recognising the financial challenges facing many African federations and taking steps to provide greater support. This is an important investment in the future of African football. Stronger federations mean better opportunities to develop local talent, improve football structures and grow the game across Africa. When national federations receive the support they need, African football has a stronger foundation to grow. #AfricanFootball #CAF #PatriceMotsepe— Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) October 11, 2026