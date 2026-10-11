Advertisement

Ghana to receive $700,000 as CAF increases annual funding for 54 African football associations

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 18:32 - 11 October 2026
CAF president Patrice Motsepe
CAF president Patrice Motsepe
CAF president Patrice Motsepe says annual funding for each of Africa’s 54 football associations has risen from $200,000 to $700,000, with a target of $1 million.
Advertisement

  • CAF’s annual financial support for each of its 54 member associations has increased from $200,000 to $700,000.

  • Motsepe says CAF aims to raise the annual amount to $1 million through sponsorships and commercial partnerships.

  • The funding increase was implemented in 2021, and CAF says it wants the investment to strengthen football development and administration across Africa.

Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased its annual financial support to each of its 54 member associations from $200,000 to $700,000, CAF president Patrice Motsepe has disclosed.

READ ALSO: CAF considers returning AFCON to every 2 years after reviewing 4-year plan

Motsepe revealed the figures during the CAF Strategy Conference in Sal, Cape Verde, held from October 7 to October 9, 2026.

Advertisement

The increase gives each national football association an additional $500,000 annually compared with the previous amount with the aim of providing more money to support football administration and development.

However, the increase was implemented in 2021 and Motsepe used the conference to highlight the support CAF has provided to its member associations.

READ ALSO: Hearts of Oak reject claims of failing to feed players on matchdays amid other player welfare reports

Motsepe also said CAF wants to increase its annual funding to $1 million for each of its 54 member associations.

The plan depends on attracting new sponsors and expanding commercial partnerships to generate more income for African football.

Advertisement

The CAF president also stressed the need to invest in football academies, school competitions, amateur football and professional leagues.

Also, the funding plans form part of CAF's effort to improve football administration and raise standards across the continent.

Motsepe emphasised the need for the increased investment to produce results, including improvements in the standard of football and refereeing across Africa.

READ ALSO: Aleksander Ceferin to seek fourth term as UEFA president

The conference, held from October 7 to 9, also focused on lessons from Africa's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and preparations for the 2030 tournament.

Advertisement

The conference brought together football leaders from across Africa to discuss ways to improve the sport's development, financial stability and competitiveness.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
CAF president Patrice Motsepe
Sports
11.10.2026
Ghana to receive $700,000 as CAF increases annual funding for 54 African football associations
Watch emotional moment as Pres. Mahama grants man's wish to shake his hand in Goaso (video)
Entertainment
11.10.2026
Watch emotional moment as Pres. Mahama grants man's wish to shake his hand in Goaso (video)
Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery in coming days
News
11.10.2026
Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery in coming days
NDC caps campaign poster sizes and restricts locations
News
11.10.2026
NDC caps campaign poster sizes and restricts locations
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
News
11.10.2026
Gov’t plans to evacuate more citizens from South Africa if attacks worsen - Ablakwa
UG, KNUST postpone 2026/2027 reopening amid GAUA strike
News
11.10.2026
UG, KNUST postpone 2026/2027 reopening amid GAUA strike