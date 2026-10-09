Aleksander Ceferin to seek fourth term as UEFA president

The Slovenian leader ended the suspense by announcing his candidacy for a fourth term as head of UEFA. AFP

The Slovenian leader ended the suspense by announcing his candidacy for a fourth term as head of UEFA. AFP

Aleksander Čeferin will seek a fourth term as UEFA president in April 2027 as European football's governing body calls for reforms and new FIFA leadership.

Aleksander Čeferin will seek an unprecedented fourth term as UEFA president, with the election scheduled for April 22, 2027, in Astana, Kazakhstan.

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UEFA confirmed on Thursday that the Slovenian intends to stand for re-election after he informed national association leaders of his decision during a meeting in Berlin.

Čeferin, who was first elected in 2016, is seeking to remain in charge of European football's governing body until 2031.

"I want to thank the national associations for their trust," Čeferin said in a statement. "We have faced extraordinary challenges over the past years, and we have faced them as one team.

"There is still important work ahead, and I have therefore accepted their request. My ambition remains the same: to keep European football united, make our game stronger, and leave UEFA ready for the next generation."

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His decision marks a change from his previous position. Following controversial amendments to UEFA's presidential term-limit rules in 2024, Čeferin said he would not seek another term, insisting he had decided six months earlier to step aside when his third term ended in 2027.

However, he has now agreed to pursue another four years in office.

Why Čeferin can seek a fourth term

Čeferin's eligibility to stand again follows changes to UEFA's statutes approved at its 2024 Congress in Paris.

The amendments to the presidential term-limit rules proved controversial, with the Football Association opposing the changes.

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After the alterations were approved, Čeferin maintained that he would not stand for re-election. His latest decision, however, means he could remain UEFA president until 2031 if he wins the vote in Astana.

His potential fourth term comes at a significant moment for European football, particularly as UEFA continues to challenge FIFA over governance and leadership.

Čeferin has already ruled himself out of challenging Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, but his continued leadership at UEFA could provide stability as the organization pushes for reforms at world football's governing body.

Čeferin challenges Infantino over FIFA leadership.

The UEFA president has been increasingly vocal in his opposition to Infantino following reports that emerged in July about a plan to attract private investment into a company managing the commercial interests of FIFA competitions, including the men's and women's World Cups.

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UEFA has expressed concerns about FIFA's leadership and is seeking changes to the organization's governance structure.

In a statement issued on Thursday, UEFA said its national associations had lost confidence in the current FIFA leadership and called for a change at the top.

"The national associations reiterated that they have lost confidence in the current FIFA leadership," the statement said. "Institutional reform will not, on its own, be enough.

"FIFA also needs new leadership: a respected and unifying figure, deeply rooted in football, with the vision and experience to lead, the ability to command confidence across regions, and an unequivocal commitment to development, reform, integrity, and independence."

UEFA said it had lost confidence in Infantino over his handling of the reported investment plan. In August, the organization announced that it would seek to identify a credible alternative candidate to challenge him for the FIFA presidency.

UEFA demands governance reforms at FIFA.

Beyond calling for new leadership, UEFA has formally requested reforms to FIFA's institutional governance.

The proposals include a clearer separation of powers, stronger ethical oversight and auditing procedures, and protections for FIFA Forward development funding as an entitlement for member associations.

The push reflects UEFA's broader concerns about accountability, transparency, and the independence of football's governing institutions.

Although there had been speculation that Thursday's meeting in Berlin could produce agreement around a candidate to challenge Infantino, no candidate emerged from the discussions.

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The deadline for candidates to be submitted for the FIFA presidency is November 18. UEFA sources have indicated confidence that a candidate will be identified before that date.