Hearts of Oak reject claims of failing to feed players on matchdays amid other player welfare reports

Hearts of Oak have dismissed reports claiming their players are not being fed properly before and on matchdays.

The club says home-match players receive four meals across the eve of a game and matchday, while away players and officials receive three meals on each of the two days.

The statement comes months after separate reports about outstanding salaries and bonuses at the club, which the latest statement does not address.

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Accra Hearts of Oak have rejected reports suggesting that their players are not being fed properly before and on matchdays, insisting that there is no such occurrence regarding the welfare of players and officials at the club.

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In a statement issued on October 8, 2026, the club’s management dismissed reports circulating in the media and maintained that player welfare remains a priority.

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“The management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC wishes to inform and assure the general public, our teeming supporters and stakeholders that there is NO CRISIS in the Hearts of Oak camp regarding the welfare of our players as it has been suggested in reports circulating in the media space,”the statement said.

“We wish to emphasize that the welfare of our players and officials remains paramount, hence the decision to provide them with the best welfare conditions to ensure that they are always motivated and in the best condition to deliver at the highest level.,” the statement added.

Hearts of Oak outlined the feeding arrangements for players selected for home matches. The statement explained that the players remain in the club’s accommodation and receive dinner on the night before a game, followed by breakfast, lunch and dinner on matchdays.

For away matches, the club said players and officials are provided with three meals on the day before the match and three meals on matchday itself.

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The arrangements for players who are selected (although they remain in the club's accommodation) for home matches are that they are provided with dinner the night before the game and breakfast, lunch and dinner on matchdays. For away matches, players and officials are fed three square meals on the day before and on matchdays.

Management appealed to supporters and other stakeholders to disregard reports suggesting that players are left without food before or during matches.

The club added that it would continue to explore ways to improve conditions for its players, technical team and other staff as it seeks to compete successfully in Ghana and on the continent.

On the field, Hearts of Oak are preparing to face Port City FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, October 11.

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Hearts have gathered eight points from their opening five matches and will be looking to end a three-match winless run.

The club says it remains committed to providing conditions that will keep its players and officials motivated as it pursues success in domestic and continental competitions.