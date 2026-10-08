Yaw Ampofo Ankrah breaks silence on CID investigation, explains why he will 'not' appear before Parliament

Suspended NSA Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah says he will defer any appearance before Parliament while the CID investigation into matters involving him remains ongoing.

Suspended National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah says he will refrain from commenting publicly on the allegations against him while an ongoing investigation by the Ghana Police Service continues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued on his behalf by Jerry Avenorgbor Esq. of Brookman Amissah & Associates, Ampofo Ankrah said the matters that have recently generated public and media attention are currently being investigated by the appropriate authorities.

He said he and his representatives consider it appropriate to avoid detailed public commentary on the substance of the allegations in order to respect the ongoing investigative process.

According to the statement, Ampofo Ankrah has cooperated with the investigators and will continue to do so as the authorities work to establish the facts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mr. Ampofo Ankrah has cooperated, and will continue to cooperate fully, with the relevant authorities in order to assist them in establishing the facts and bringing the matter to its proper conclusion.”

Ampofo Ankrah urges restraint over allegations

The suspended NSA boss has also appealed to the public, commentators, and media organizations to allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

His representatives urged caution in presenting allegations, speculation, or unverified information as established facts while the investigation remains ongoing.

The statement further stressed that an investigation does not, by itself, amount to a finding of wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is important to emphasize that the fact that an investigation is underway does not, in itself, constitute a finding or determination of wrongdoing against Mr. Ampofo Ankrah or any other person.”

Why Ampofo Ankrah will not appear before Parliament

The statement also addressed the request for Ampofo Ankrah to appear before Parliament over matters connected to the ongoing investigation.

His representatives argued that appearing before Parliament while the investigation remains active would be imprudent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said such an appearance could potentially prejudice or interfere with the investigation, create complications for the investigative process, and undermine the process of establishing the relevant facts.

Ampofo Ankrah therefore intends to defer any appearance before Parliament until the investigation has been completed and the circumstances surrounding his suspension have been determined by the appropriate authorities.

‘Not a refusal to appear before Parliament’

The statement stressed that Ampofo Ankrah's position should not be interpreted as a refusal to comply with lawful processes or to account to Parliament or another constitutionally mandated institution.

Instead, his representatives said the decision is intended to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“Rather, it reflects a considered decision to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation and avoid any action that could potentially compromise or prejudice that process.”

His legal team said that if his suspension is lifted and he is restored to his position as NSA Director-General at the discretion of the Office of the President, he will respond appropriately to any lawful request to appear before Parliament or another competent institution.

Ampofo Ankrah to respond after investigation

For now, Ampofo Ankrah and his representatives say substantive public commentary on the matters under investigation will remain on hold until the relevant authorities complete their work and formally announce their findings or outcome.

The statement said he and his legal representatives will respond at the appropriate time to the findings and address any issues requiring clarification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement was issued on behalf of Yaw Ampofo Ankrah by Jerry Avenorgbor, Esq., of Brookman Amissah & Associates.

READ MORE: Black Stars drop 5 places to 70th in latest FIFA rankings

The development comes as scrutiny continues over the issues surrounding the suspended sports administrator, with the statement seeking to draw a distinction between an ongoing investigation and an established finding of wrongdoing.

Full Statement

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah breaks silence on CID investigation, explains why he will not appear before Parliament

Advertisement

Advertisement