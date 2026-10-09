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Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley [Photos]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 06:00 - 09 October 2026
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo has married his long-time partner Jordeen Buckley, with the Ghana and Manchester City forward sharing wedding photos on Thursday, October 8.
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Ghana and Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has married his long-time partner, Jordeen Buckley, in a beautiful ceremony.

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The couple confirmed the news on Thursday, October 8, 2026, sharing photographs of their wedding on social media as they celebrated a new chapter in their relationship.

Semenyo and Buckley got engaged in November 2025 after dating for several years. Since then, they have been spotted together at several high-profile events, including Ghana's matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Buckley was also present during some of Semenyo's career highlights, including the PFA Awards, where the forward earned a place in the Premier League Team of the Year.

Their wedding marks a significant milestone for the Ghanaian international, who has continued to establish himself as one of the country's leading footballers.

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Semenyo missed Ghana's AFCON qualifiers.

Semenyo was absent from Ghana's squad for the September international break, missing the Black Stars' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia.

Ghana suffered defeats in both fixtures, leaving the team under pressure in their bid to qualify for the tournament.

The forward has been an important figure for the national team, while his club performances have continued to attract attention.

Manchester City prepares for the Liverpool clash.

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Following the wedding celebrations, Semenyo is expected to turn his attention back to club football as Manchester City prepares to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, October 11.

The fixture is one of the standout matches on the Premier League calendar, with both sides aiming to strengthen their positions in the title race.

Semenyo's marriage comes during an important period in his career as he balances his achievements on the pitch with a major milestone in his personal life.

Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
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Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
Antoine Semenyo marries longtime partner Jordeen Buckley
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