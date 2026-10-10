CAF considers returning AFCON to every 2 years after reviewing 4-year plan

CAF president Patrice Motsepe says the organisation is reviewing plans to move AFCON to a four-year cycle, raising the possibility of a return to the traditional two-year format.

CAF is reviewing its plan to move AFCON from a two-year cycle to a four-year schedule.

Patrice Motsepe says a return to holding the tournament every two years is being considered, but no final decision has been announced.

The 2027 AFCON remains scheduled for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, while CAF's proposed four-year plan included another tournament in 2028.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering returning the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to its traditional two-year cycle, months after announcing plans to hold the competition every four years.

CAF

CAF president Patrice Motsepe disclosed the development on Friday, October 9, 2026, during the organisation’s Strategy Conference in Cape Verde.

Patrice Motsepe owns the majority shares at TymeBank. [Photo by Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]

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Motsepe said the governing body was reviewing the tournament’s future schedule, leaving open the possibility of reversing its earlier decision.

“There are a lot of issues but I can guarantee you, we’ve discussed it over the last few days including having the AFCON coming back every two years, we're very clear. There were all sorts of discussions and promises but we looked at them,” Moosepe said.

However, this was a revelation from the president but CAF has not yet officially announced a return to the two-year format. The proposal remains under review, and the final decision is still pending.

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Under that plan, the 2027 tournament, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, would go ahead as scheduled, followed by another edition in 2028. The next tournament after that was planned for 2032.

The change was intended to help align African international football with the global football calendar and reduce clashes between national-team competitions and club football, particularly in Europe, where many African players ply their trade.

CAF also announced the creation of an African Nations League, which is expected to begin in 2029 and provide a major annual competition for African national teams outside FIFA World Cup years.

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The competition has traditionally been held every two years since 1968 growing into one of the most celebrated football competitions on the continent.