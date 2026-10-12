The referee Diaz de Mera Escuderos show the red card to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

The referee Diaz de Mera Escuderos show the red card to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Vinicius Jr could miss El Clasico against Barcelona after red card for hair-pulling incident

Vinicius Jr could miss Real Madrid's El Clásico against Barcelona after a hair-pulling incident against Villarreal led to a VAR-reviewed red card.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior faces the possibility of missing El Clásico against Barcelona on October 25 after receiving a straight red card during his side's 1-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga.

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The Brazilian winger was sent off after a VAR review revealed that he had pulled Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba's hair during the build-up to what appeared to be his second goal of the match.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Vinicius could receive a minimum two-match suspension, which would rule him out of Real Madrid's highly anticipated trip to Barcelona at Camp Nou. A more severe punishment could see him miss additional fixtures.

The incident has put the 25-year-old's availability for one of the biggest fixtures in European football in doubt, although the final punishment depends on the disciplinary authorities' decision.

What Happened to Vinicius Jr. Against Villarreal?

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Referee Diaz de Mera Escuderos show the red card to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Madrid, Spain

Vinicius began the match on the bench before being introduced in the 52nd minute as Real Madrid looked to break down Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The hosts had taken the lead through Yan Diomande, who scored in the 62nd minute to put Real Madrid ahead in a closely contested encounter.

Nine minutes later, Vinicius appeared to have doubled Madrid's advantage after finishing a move involving Jude Bellingham. However, the goal was subsequently disallowed following a VAR review.

During the review, officials identified an earlier incident in which the Brazilian had pulled Saliba's hair while the ball was in play and the two players were not contesting possession.

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Referee Isidro Díaz de Mera reviewed the footage and showed Vinicius a straight red card for violent conduct, leaving Real Madrid to complete the closing stages with 10 players.

Despite losing the forward, Madrid held on to secure a 1-0 victory, with Diomande's second-half strike proving decisive.

Vinicius Jr's Angry Reaction to the Red Card

Vinicius was visibly frustrated by the referee's decision and protested angrily as he prepared to leave the pitch.

The Brazilian confronted Díaz de Mera, while several Real Madrid teammates intervened to calm him down and guide him away from the referee.

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The referee's report also described Vinicius as reacting aggressively after his dismissal, a detail that could be relevant to the disciplinary proceedings.

The incident attracted further attention because the winger had appeared to celebrate what he believed was a goal before the VAR intervention overturned the decision and led to his dismissal.

Vinicius later apologized to his teammates and the club's supporters following the controversy.

Why Vinicius Jr Could Miss El Clásico

The potential suspension presents a major concern for Real Madrid ahead of their October 25 meeting with Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Vinicius could receive one match for pulling Saliba's hair and an additional match for his reaction following the red card. Under that scenario, the Brazilian would be unavailable for the clash at Camp Nou.

The punishment could reportedly be increased further, with the worst-case scenario potentially resulting in a four-match suspension.

However, the reported sanctions are possibilities rather than a confirmed final decision. The disciplinary authorities must determine the length of the ban after considering the referee's report and the applicable regulations.