Ghana, Canada sign cooperation deal to boost trade and expand scholarship opportunities

I have honoured a special invitation from the esteemed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, Her Excellency Anita Anand to embark on an official visit. Yesterday, we signed a Letter of Intent in Ottawa, demonstrating the renewed commitment to deepening and expanding our longstanding excellent relations. The Letter of Intent focuses on mutually agreed priority areas of cooperation including aviation, railway development, trade facilitation, education, agribusiness, value addition, mining, counterterrorism, renewable energy, AI and commencing negotiations for a defence agreement. Her Excellency Anita Anand graciously hosted my delegation and I to a really substantive and progressive bilateral meeting on a wide range of topics. Ghana and Canada will become strong allies within the framework of President Mahama’s Reset Agenda and Canada’s new Strategic Plan for Africa which was launched last year on Ghana’s Independence Anniversary of March 6. We are additionally exploring structured labour mobility pathways and increased scholarships. We both agreed to forge closer partnership in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the instability in Haiti and combating violent extremism in the Sahel. We will sharpen our cooperation at the multilateral level targeting UN reforms, climate justice and reconfiguration of the global financial architecture as Ghana prepares to chair the AU. I thanked Canada for being such great hosts to our senior national football team, the Black Stars and Ghanaian fans during the 2026 World Cup. Ghana and Canada share a rich history of deep relations since the first Missionaries from the Province of Québec established a church in Navrongo exactly 120 years ago. Long live Ghana 🇬🇭 Canada 🇨🇦 relations. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾