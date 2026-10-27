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Ghana, Canada sign cooperation deal to boost trade and expand scholarship opportunities

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:07 - 27 October 2026
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Her Excellency Anita Anand
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Her Excellency Anita Anand
Ghana and Canada have signed a Letter of Intent covering trade, education, mining, and aviation to strengthen economic ties. The partnership aims to boost trade, expand scholarship opportunities, and initiate defence agreement talks.
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  • Ghana and Canada have signed a Letter of Intent covering trade, aviation, railway development, education, mining and other priority sectors.

  • The countries are exploring structured labour mobility pathways and increased scholarships, while negotiations towards a defence agreement are expected to begin.

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Ghana and Canada have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in trade, aviation, railway development, education and employment opportunities, as both countries seek to deepen their economic relationship.

READ ALSO: Ablakwa rejects claims that evacuees were underpayed, accuses media reports of tarnishing his office

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Her Excellency Anita Anand
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Her Excellency Anita Anand

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the signing after meeting his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Ottawa on Monday, October 26, 2026.

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In a post on X, Ablakwa said the document would guide cooperation in several areas, including agribusiness, mining, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and counterterrorism.

“Yesterday, we signed a Letter of Intent in Ottawa, demonstrating the renewed commitment to deepening and expanding our longstanding excellent relations,” he wrote.“The Letter of Intent focuses on mutually agreed priority areas of cooperation including aviation, railway development, trade facilitation, education, agribusiness, value addition, mining, counterterrorism, renewable energy, AI and commencing negotiations for a defence agreement,“ he added.

READ ALSO: Ghana Airways to return to full operation in 2027 after more than two decades of inactivity - Ablakwa

Both countries will also explore increased scholarship opportunities and structured labour mobility pathways, which could create more organised opportunities for Ghanaians seeking employment in Canada.

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“We are additionally exploring structured labour mobility pathways and increased scholarships”

Ablakwa added that both countries had agreed to begin negotiations towards a defence agreement. This means the two sides intend to discuss a formal agreement, not that a defence pact has already been concluded.

The Letter of Intent identifies areas where Ghana and Canada intend to work together to promote investment, infrastructure development, trade and skills development.

The cooperation could help advance infrastructure and transport links. In education and labour mobility, the focus is on expanding scholarships and exploring organised pathways for workers.

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READ ALSO: 11 African countries on the US highest travel warning list (October 2026)

Ablakwa said the partnership would support President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda and Canada’s Strategic Plan for Africa.

Ablakwa said Ghana and Canada would continue to strengthen cooperation in areas that offer practical benefits to their citizens.

He also thanked Canada for hosting Ghana’s Black Stars and their supporters during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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