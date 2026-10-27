Ghana, Canada sign cooperation deal to boost trade and expand scholarship opportunities
Ghana and Canada have signed a Letter of Intent covering trade, aviation, railway development, education, mining and other priority sectors.
The countries are exploring structured labour mobility pathways and increased scholarships, while negotiations towards a defence agreement are expected to begin.
Ghana and Canada have signed a Letter of Intent to strengthen cooperation in trade, aviation, railway development, education and employment opportunities, as both countries seek to deepen their economic relationship.
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Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the signing after meeting his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Ottawa on Monday, October 26, 2026.
In a post on X, Ablakwa said the document would guide cooperation in several areas, including agribusiness, mining, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and counterterrorism.
“Yesterday, we signed a Letter of Intent in Ottawa, demonstrating the renewed commitment to deepening and expanding our longstanding excellent relations,” he wrote.“The Letter of Intent focuses on mutually agreed priority areas of cooperation including aviation, railway development, trade facilitation, education, agribusiness, value addition, mining, counterterrorism, renewable energy, AI and commencing negotiations for a defence agreement,“ he added.
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Both countries will also explore increased scholarship opportunities and structured labour mobility pathways, which could create more organised opportunities for Ghanaians seeking employment in Canada.
“We are additionally exploring structured labour mobility pathways and increased scholarships”
Ablakwa added that both countries had agreed to begin negotiations towards a defence agreement. This means the two sides intend to discuss a formal agreement, not that a defence pact has already been concluded.
The Letter of Intent identifies areas where Ghana and Canada intend to work together to promote investment, infrastructure development, trade and skills development.
The cooperation could help advance infrastructure and transport links. In education and labour mobility, the focus is on expanding scholarships and exploring organised pathways for workers.
Ablakwa said the partnership would support President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda and Canada’s Strategic Plan for Africa.
Ablakwa said Ghana and Canada would continue to strengthen cooperation in areas that offer practical benefits to their citizens.
He also thanked Canada for hosting Ghana’s Black Stars and their supporters during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
I have honoured a special invitation from the esteemed Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, Her Excellency Anita Anand to embark on an official visit. Yesterday, we signed a Letter of Intent in Ottawa, demonstrating the renewed commitment to deepening and expanding our longstanding excellent relations. The Letter of Intent focuses on mutually agreed priority areas of cooperation including aviation, railway development, trade facilitation, education, agribusiness, value addition, mining, counterterrorism, renewable energy, AI and commencing negotiations for a defence agreement. Her Excellency Anita Anand graciously hosted my delegation and I to a really substantive and progressive bilateral meeting on a wide range of topics. Ghana and Canada will become strong allies within the framework of President Mahama’s Reset Agenda and Canada’s new Strategic Plan for Africa which was launched last year on Ghana’s Independence Anniversary of March 6. We are additionally exploring structured labour mobility pathways and increased scholarships. We both agreed to forge closer partnership in responding to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the instability in Haiti and combating violent extremism in the Sahel. We will sharpen our cooperation at the multilateral level targeting UN reforms, climate justice and reconfiguration of the global financial architecture as Ghana prepares to chair the AU. I thanked Canada for being such great hosts to our senior national football team, the Black Stars and Ghanaian fans during the 2026 World Cup. Ghana and Canada share a rich history of deep relations since the first Missionaries from the Province of Québec established a church in Navrongo exactly 120 years ago. Long live Ghana 🇬🇭 Canada 🇨🇦 relations. For God and Country 🇬🇭 🙏🏾— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 27, 2026
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