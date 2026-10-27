Advertisement

Full Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 final rankings

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:54 - 27 October 2026
Bayern Munich s Harry Kane (R) speaks after winning the men s Ballon d Or award during the 2026 Ballon d Or Football award ceremony in London, Britain, on Oct. 26, 2026.
Bayern Munich s Harry Kane (R) speaks after winning the men s Ballon d Or award during the 2026 Ballon d Or Football award ceremony in London, Britain, on Oct. 26, 2026.
Harry Kane has claimed the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or award, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. Here is the complete breakdown of the full 2026 final rankings.
Advertisement

Harry Kane has been crowned the Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 winner, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal in the final rankings following the awards ceremony.

Advertisement

The England international tops a list featuring some of the biggest names in world football, including Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Jr., and Ousmane Dembélé.

Mbappé finished second, while Barcelona youngster Yamal secured third place. Rodri and Messi completed the top five in the final standings.

Kane's position at the summit places him ahead of a competitive field of established stars and emerging talents. The top 10 also includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Haaland, Michael Olise, and Fabián Ruiz.

Elsewhere, Bellingham finished 11th, with Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí in 12th place. Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Declan Rice were also featured among the top 15.

Advertisement

Brazilian forward Vinícius Jr. finished 17th, while Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was ranked 27th. Senegal forward Sadio Mané and Arsenal defender William Saliba shared 29th place.

Full Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 Final Rankings

Position

Player

1st

Harry Kane

2nd

Kylian Mbappé

3rd

Lamine Yamal

4th

Rodri

5th

Lionel Messi

6th

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

7th

Ousmane Dembélé

8th

Erling Haaland

9th

Michael Olise

10th

Fabián Ruiz

11th

Jude Bellingham

12th

Pau Cubarsí

13th

Achraf Hakimi

14th

Vitinha

15th

Declan Rice

16th

Ferran Torres

17th

Vinícius Jr.

18th

Marc Cucurella

19th

João Neves

20th

Willian Pacho

21st

Gabriel

22nd

Lautaro Martínez

23rd

Nuno Mendes

24th

Luis Díaz

25th

Marquinhos

26th

Dayot Upamecano

27th

Bruno Fernandes

28th

Julián Quiñones

29th (joint)

Sadio Mané

29th (joint)

William Saliba

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ballon d’Or
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Petrol, diesel and LPG prices set for increase
News
27.10.2026
Full list: 10 African countries with the cheapest diesel prices in October 2026
Nevada
Sports
27.10.2026
Florida police called after dispute over 3-year-old soccer prodigy
La Liga EA match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium, on October 18, 2026. Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates his goal during the La Liga EA Sport match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium.
Sports
27.10.2026
Mbappe apologises to Chinese people over comments on ‘Chinese dictator’
Michael Carrick remains Manchester United boss for Chelsea clash
Sports
27.10.2026
Michael Carrick remains Manchester United boss for Chelsea clash
A 2022 clip of Jay-Z caused a stir on social media."Hart to Heart"/Peacock
Entertainment
27.10.2026
Jay-Z to finally headline 2027 Super Bowl Halftime show after years behind the scenes
Abdul Karim Kabutey Zito
Sports
27.10.2026
FC AshantiGold part ways with Zito, two technical staff after Kotoko draw