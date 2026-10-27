Full Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 final rankings
Harry Kane has been crowned the Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 winner, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal in the final rankings following the awards ceremony.
The England international tops a list featuring some of the biggest names in world football, including Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Jr., and Ousmane Dembélé.
Mbappé finished second, while Barcelona youngster Yamal secured third place. Rodri and Messi completed the top five in the final standings.
Kane's position at the summit places him ahead of a competitive field of established stars and emerging talents. The top 10 also includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Haaland, Michael Olise, and Fabián Ruiz.
Elsewhere, Bellingham finished 11th, with Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí in 12th place. Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Declan Rice were also featured among the top 15.
Brazilian forward Vinícius Jr. finished 17th, while Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was ranked 27th. Senegal forward Sadio Mané and Arsenal defender William Saliba shared 29th place.
Full Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 Final Rankings
Position
Player
1st
Harry Kane
2nd
Kylian Mbappé
3rd
Lamine Yamal
4th
Rodri
5th
Lionel Messi
6th
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7th
Ousmane Dembélé
8th
Erling Haaland
9th
Michael Olise
10th
Fabián Ruiz
11th
Jude Bellingham
12th
Pau Cubarsí
13th
Achraf Hakimi
14th
Vitinha
15th
Declan Rice
16th
Ferran Torres
17th
Vinícius Jr.
18th
Marc Cucurella
19th
João Neves
20th
Willian Pacho
21st
Gabriel
22nd
Lautaro Martínez
23rd
Nuno Mendes
24th
Luis Díaz
25th
Marquinhos
26th
Dayot Upamecano
27th
Bruno Fernandes
28th
Julián Quiñones
29th (joint)
Sadio Mané
29th (joint)
William Saliba