Bayern Munich s Harry Kane (R) speaks after winning the men s Ballon d Or award during the 2026 Ballon d Or Football award ceremony in London, Britain, on Oct. 26, 2026.

Bayern Munich s Harry Kane (R) speaks after winning the men s Ballon d Or award during the 2026 Ballon d Or Football award ceremony in London, Britain, on Oct. 26, 2026.

Harry Kane has claimed the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or award, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. Here is the complete breakdown of the full 2026 final rankings.

Harry Kane has been crowned the Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 winner, finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal in the final rankings following the awards ceremony.

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The England international tops a list featuring some of the biggest names in world football, including Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Jr., and Ousmane Dembélé.

Mbappé finished second, while Barcelona youngster Yamal secured third place. Rodri and Messi completed the top five in the final standings.

Kane's position at the summit places him ahead of a competitive field of established stars and emerging talents. The top 10 also includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Haaland, Michael Olise, and Fabián Ruiz.

Elsewhere, Bellingham finished 11th, with Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí in 12th place. Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Declan Rice were also featured among the top 15.

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Brazilian forward Vinícius Jr. finished 17th, while Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was ranked 27th. Senegal forward Sadio Mané and Arsenal defender William Saliba shared 29th place.

Full Men's Ballon d'Or 2026 Final Rankings