Ballon d’Or 2026: Full list of award winners as Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas lead the honours

Harry Kane won the men's Ballon d’Or while Alexia Putellas secured her third women's trophy on a landmark 70th anniversary night in London. Kane edged Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé to claim top honors.

England captain Harry Kane and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas were among the biggest winners at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, as football’s leading players, coaches and clubs were recognised for their achievements during the 2025–26 season.

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Kane claimed the men’s Ballon d’Or after an impressive campaign for Bayern Munich and England, beating competition from Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and France forward Kylian Mbappé to secure the prestigious individual honour.

Putellas, meanwhile, won the Women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time in her career, adding to her previous triumphs in 2021 and 2022. Her latest success further strengthens her standing among the most decorated players in the history of women’s football.

The ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026, marked the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, which was first presented in 1956.

Several other major awards were handed out during the event, with Kane also winning the men’s striker award, while Mexico international Charlyn Corral received the women’s equivalent.

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Every Award winner at 2026 Ballon d'or