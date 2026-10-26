Ballon d’Or 2026: Full list of award winners as Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas lead the honours
England captain Harry Kane and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas were among the biggest winners at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, as football’s leading players, coaches and clubs were recognised for their achievements during the 2025–26 season.
Kane claimed the men’s Ballon d’Or after an impressive campaign for Bayern Munich and England, beating competition from Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and France forward Kylian Mbappé to secure the prestigious individual honour.
Putellas, meanwhile, won the Women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time in her career, adding to her previous triumphs in 2021 and 2022. Her latest success further strengthens her standing among the most decorated players in the history of women’s football.
The ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026, marked the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, which was first presented in 1956.
Several other major awards were handed out during the event, with Kane also winning the men’s striker award, while Mexico international Charlyn Corral received the women’s equivalent.
Every Award winner at 2026 Ballon d'or
Award category
Winner
Country
Men’s Ballon d’Or
Harry Kane
England
Women’s Ballon d’Or
Alexia Putellas
Spain
Men’s Striker of the Year
Harry Kane
England
Women’s Striker of the Year
Charlyn Corral
Mexico
Men’s Club of the Year
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Women’s Club of the Year
Barcelona
Spain
Sócrates Award
Bukayo Saka
England
Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year
Unai Simón
Spain
Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year
Cata Coll
Spain
Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis de la Fuente
Spain
Women’s Coach of the Year
Pere Romeu
Spain
Men’s Young Talent of the Year
Lamine Yamal
Spain
Women’s Young Talent of the Year
Vicky López
Spain