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Ballon d’Or 2026: Full list of award winners as Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas lead the honours

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 23:43 - 26 October 2026
Ballon d’Or 2026
Harry Kane won the men's Ballon d’Or while Alexia Putellas secured her third women's trophy on a landmark 70th anniversary night in London. Kane edged Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé to claim top honors.
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England captain Harry Kane and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas were among the biggest winners at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, as football’s leading players, coaches and clubs were recognised for their achievements during the 2025–26 season.

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Kane claimed the men’s Ballon d’Or after an impressive campaign for Bayern Munich and England, beating competition from Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal and France forward Kylian Mbappé to secure the prestigious individual honour.

Putellas, meanwhile, won the Women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time in her career, adding to her previous triumphs in 2021 and 2022. Her latest success further strengthens her standing among the most decorated players in the history of women’s football.

The ceremony, held at the London Palladium on Monday, October 26, 2026, marked the 70th anniversary of the Ballon d’Or, which was first presented in 1956.

Several other major awards were handed out during the event, with Kane also winning the men’s striker award, while Mexico international Charlyn Corral received the women’s equivalent.

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Every Award winner at 2026 Ballon d'or

Award category

Winner

Country

Men’s Ballon d’Or

Harry Kane

England

Women’s Ballon d’Or

Alexia Putellas

Spain

Men’s Striker of the Year

Harry Kane

England

Women’s Striker of the Year

Charlyn Corral

Mexico

Men’s Club of the Year

Paris Saint-Germain

France

Women’s Club of the Year

Barcelona

Spain

Sócrates Award

Bukayo Saka

England

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Unai Simón

Spain

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Cata Coll

Spain

Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis de la Fuente

Spain

Women’s Coach of the Year

Pere Romeu

Spain

Men’s Young Talent of the Year

Lamine Yamal

Spain

Women’s Young Talent of the Year

Vicky López

Spain

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