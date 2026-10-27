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11 small-scale mining cooperatives formalised as gov’t pushes for legal mining

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 05:38 - 27 October 2026
Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has formalised 11 small-scale mining cooperatives, aiming to bring around 40 into the legal framework by early 2027 to promote responsible mining and protect the environment.
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  • The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says 11 small-scale mining cooperatives have been formalised, with plans to increase the number to about 40 by early 2027.

  • Mahama said 11 cooperatives had received training in improved mining methods, while GoldBod is financing the use of technologies intended to reduce environmental damage.

  • NAIMOS plans to engage communities to discourage support for illegal mining and encourage compliance with mining laws.

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The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has formalised 11 cooperatives of small-scale miners who previously operated without licences, as the government works to bring more miners into the regulated mining sector.

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The ministry plans to increase the number to about 40 by the end of 2026 or early 2027, according to the Ministry’s spokesperson, Paa Kwesi Schandorf.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Paa Kwesi Schandorf
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Paa Kwesi Schandorf
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Speaking to Citi News, Schandorf said the government was working to ensure that more eligible miners could operate legally under the formalisation programme.

“As we speak, 11 cooperatives have been established and formalised across the length and breadth of the country. Government is working assiduously around the clock to ensure that more is done between now and the end of the year,” he said.

He added that preparations were under way to reach the target of about 40 cooperatives.

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The move follows plans by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) to help eligible small-scale miners who operate outside forest reserves, water bodies and other environmentally sensitive areas to regularise their operations.

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CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi
CEO of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi

The formalisation drive follows President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement at the Mining in Motion Summit in Accra on October 19 that 11 small-scale mining cooperatives had received training in improved mining methods.

President Mahama speaking at the event
President Mahama speaking at the event

“11 cooperatives have been trained in new mining methods and operations. The Gold Board is financing small-scale artisanal mining with new technologies that prevent destruction of the environment,” he said.

The initiative is intended to help miners adopt better methods and equipment while reducing damage to land and water bodies.

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Meanwhile, Schandorf said the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) would engage communities to discourage people from helping miners return to illegal mining sites after enforcement operations.

“Regarding the return of miners to the illegal mining sites after NAIMOS has performed its operations, what has become apparent during the period under review is that these miners are enabled due to what I choose to characterise as communal complicity,” he said.

He said the planned community engagements would encourage residents to support responsible mining and comply with the law.

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