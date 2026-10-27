FC AshantiGold part ways with Zito, two technical staff after Kotoko draw

FC AshantiGold have relieved head coach Abdul Karim Zito, assistant Ernest Okyere, and goalkeeper trainer Robert Dabo of their duties with immediate effect following a 1-1 Ghana Premier League draw against Asante Kotoko.

FC AshantiGold have relieved Abdul Karim Zito, Ernest Okyere and Robert Dabo of their duties with immediate effect.

The club says a caretaker coach has been appointed but has not named the individual or explained the reason for the changes.

The decision follows AshantiGold’s 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

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FC AshantiGold 04 have parted ways with head coach Abdul Karim Kabutey Zito, assistant coach Ernest Okyere and goalkeeper trainer Robert Dabo with immediate effect.

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Abdul Karim Kabutey Zito

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the club on Monday, October 26, 2026, following a consultative meeting of its Interim Management Committee.

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“Following a consultative meeting by the Interim management Committee on Monday October 26th 2026, a decision has been made to relieve the following members of the FC Ashantigold technical team, of their duties effective immediately: Coach Abdul Karim Kabutey Zito, head Coach and technical director, Coach Ernest Okyere, Assistant Coach, Coach Robert Dabo, Goalkeeper's trainer,” the club noted.

The club said a caretaker coach had been appointed to take charge of the team until a substantive head coach and technical director is named.

Subsequently, a caretaker Coach has been appointed to steer the affairs of the team until the appointment of a substantive Coach/ technical director

The changes come a day after AshantiGold played out a 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

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Samuel Fosu Boateng put the hosts ahead in the 40th minute but Patrick Asiedu equalised for Kotoko in the 63rd minute.

The latest result brings AshantiGold to 2 wins, 2 losses and a draw in their last 5 matches.

AshantiGold are one of the newly promoted sided to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League.

The club will next face Swedru All Blacks on November 1 under the caretaker arrangement, while management searches for a permanent replacement.

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