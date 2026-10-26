China allows visitors from 50 countries to stay visa-free for 30 days – See full list

China allows ordinary passport holders from 50 countries to visit visa-free for up to 30 days. See the full list and entry requirements.

China allows visitors from 50 countries to stay for up to 30 days without a visa for approved purposes.

The list includes the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, France and Germany, among others.

Ghana is not included in this policy for ordinary passport holders, and travellers should verify visa requirements before departure.

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China has expanded visa-free travel opportunities for visitors from 50 countries, allowing eligible travellers to stay in the country for up to 30 days without obtaining a visa in advance.

The policy applies to holders of ordinary passports from the eligible countries visiting China for tourism, business, family or friends visits, exchange activities and transit.

According to information published by Chinese government authorities, the arrangement covers countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. Travellers must meet the entry requirements and their intended activities must fall within the permitted purposes of the visa exemption.

The policy does not cover people travelling to China for employment or study, who must obtain the appropriate visa.

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Full list of 50 countries allowed to visit China visa-free

The eligible countries are grouped below by region.

Andorra Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Luxembourg Malta

Monaco Montenegro Netherlands North Macedonia Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland United Kingdom

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Asia – 7 countries

Brunei Japan South Korea Saudi Arabia Oman Kuwait Bahrain

Americas – 6 countries

Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Peru Uruguay

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Oceania – 2 countries

Australia New Zealand

The list is based on information from Chinese government authorities.

How long can visitors stay in China?

Eligible visitors can stay for up to 30 days without a visa. The permitted purposes include tourism, business, visiting family or friends, exchange visits and transit.

The 30-day period is calculated from midnight on the day after arrival. Eligible travellers may enter individually or as part of a tour group, but entry remains subject to approval by Chinese border authorities.

Visitors should also ensure that they hold a valid ordinary passport. Those planning to work or study in China must obtain the appropriate visa before travelling.

When does the visa-free policy expire?

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The visa-free arrangements do not all have the same expiry date.

According to the published Chinese government guidance, the exemption for Brunei has no specified expiry date, while Russia's arrangement runs until December 31, 2027. The policy covering the other 48 countries is scheduled to run until December 31, 2026.

Travellers should check for any subsequent extensions or changes before making travel arrangements.

READ ALSO: Top 10 African countries with the strongest passports at the end of September 2026

Are Ghanaian passport holders included?

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Ghana is not among the 50 countries covered by this particular unilateral visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders.

Ghanaian travellers intending to visit mainland China should therefore check the applicable visa requirements with the Chinese Embassy in Ghana before making travel arrangements. Different exemptions may apply to certain passport categories or under separate agreements.