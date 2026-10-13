Ghana signs deal for 5,000 Dubai jobs, with flights, visas and accommodation covered

Ghana signs deal for 5,000 Dubai jobs, with flights, visas and accommodation covered

Ghana signs deal for 5,000 Dubai jobs, with flights, visas and accommodation covered

Ghana signs a deal with UAE firm Masa Depan to facilitate 5,000 Dubai jobs, covering flights, visas, accommodation, and medical fees for Ghanaian workers.

Ghana has signed an agreement with a UAE company to facilitate up to 5,000 jobs in Dubai, starting with an initial batch of 500 workers.

The company will cover specified costs, including accommodation, visa and work permit fees, medical examinations, health insurance and flights.

The agreement includes worker protection measures, pre-departure orientation and monitoring of recruitment and employment conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana has signed an agreement with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company to facilitate the recruitment of up to 5,000 Ghanaian workers for jobs in Dubai, with the company expected to cover key costs, including flights, visas and accommodation.

The agreement was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry responsible for Labour, Jobs and Employment and Masa Depan Building Maintenance L.L.C., a UAE-based company.

The Minister responsible for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, signed the agreement on behalf of Ghana, while the company was represented by its Managing Director, Junhong Deng.

READ ALSO: Ghana deploys 61 health workers to Grenada under labour export programme

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the arrangement, Masa Depan Building Maintenance L.L.C. will directly employ the recruited workers and take responsibility for their wages, accommodation, insurance and other employer obligations.

The company will also cover specified expenses, including visa and work permit fees, medical examinations, health insurance and air tickets from Ghana to the UAE.

The agreement provides for the recruitment of up to 5,000 Ghanaian workers in phases, beginning with an initial batch of 500.

The jobs will be in construction, building maintenance and facilities management, depending on the company’s employment requirements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana’s Labour Ministry will coordinate the recruitment process and verify job demands and employment contracts before workers are deployed.

The ministry will also facilitate skills testing and certification and provide pre-departure orientation to prepare successful applicants for employment in the UAE.

The orientation will cover UAE labour laws, workplace safety and workers’ rights.

The agreement includes measures intended to protect workers against exploitation and unfair recruitment practices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government says the arrangement is expected to reduce irregular recruitment and abuses involving recruitment fees while promoting safe and orderly labour migration.

As part of the worker protection measures, the company will provide occupational safety training and protective equipment. It will also appoint a worker welfare officer and establish a complaints mechanism through which workers can raise concerns without charge or retaliation.

A Joint Working Committee will monitor recruitment, employment conditions and the implementation of the agreement.

The partnership is also expected to support skills transfer and help Ghanaians returning from overseas employment reintegrate into Ghana’s labour market.