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NPA cuts petrol, diesel price floors for second half of October: See latest prices

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago
Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 11:10 - 13 October 2026
NPA cuts petrol, diesel price floors for second half of October: See latest prices
NPA cuts petrol, diesel price floors for second half of October: See latest prices
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced new ex-pump price floors for petroleum products for the second pricing window of October 2026, with petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) recording increases while diesel becomes cheaper.
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  • Petrol and diesel price floors have decreased for the second half of October.

  • LPG has increased from GH¢11.10 to GH¢13.87 per kilogram.

  • The changes could ease fuel costs for motorists but increase cooking gas expenses.

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The new price floors, announced on October 12, take effect for the period from October 16 to 31, 2026.

Under the revised rates, the price floor for petrol has been set at GH¢16.09 per litre, down from GH¢16.45 in the first pricing window of October, representing a decrease of GH¢0.36 or 2.19%.

Also Read: Rising fuel prices: Gov’t to suspend GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for 2 months

National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
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Diesel has also seen a reduction, with its price floor falling from GH¢17.97 to GH¢17.09 per litre. This represents a decrease of GH¢0.88, equivalent to 4.90%.

Meanwhile, the price floor for LPG has increased from GH¢11.10 to GH¢13.87 per kilogram, representing a rise of GH¢2.77 or 24.95%.

The latest figures indicate mixed movements in the petroleum market, with petrol and diesel recording lower minimum pump prices while LPG sees a significant increase.

Also Read: Fuel prices predicted to rise again days after transport fare increment: See prices

NPA cuts petrol, diesel price floors for second half of October: See latest prices
NPA cuts petrol, diesel price floors for second half of October: See latest prices
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The NPA has also set the price floor for marine gas oil (MGO) for the local market at GH¢17.20 per litre and kerosene at GH¢17.45 per litre. However, the previous pricing-window figures for these two products were not provided, making a fueldirect comparison impossible.

The Authority said all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are required to comply with the announced price floors in line with the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines (PPPG).

Also Read: Ghanaians to pay more for public transport as fares rise by 8% from Sept 26

It clarified that the minimum prices exclude premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs), operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), and the margins of OMCs and LPGMCs. These charges will be determined independently by the respective companies in accordance with the pricing guidelines.

Petrol, LPG drop, diesel rises as NPA sets new floors
Fuel prices in Ghana rise again: See new petrol, diesel and LPG prices
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The changes come amid continued attention to fuel affordability and government measures aimed at cushioning consumers against rising petroleum costs. The revised LPG floor, in particular, represents a substantial increase compared with the first half of October, despite the reductions announced for petrol and diesel.

Also Read: Petroleum prices expected to rise marginally from September 1 - COPEC

The changes could bring some relief to petrol and diesel consumers from October 16, while LPG users may face higher cooking gas costs during the second half of the month.

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