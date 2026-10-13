NPA cuts petrol, diesel price floors for second half of October: See latest prices
Petrol and diesel price floors have decreased for the second half of October.
LPG has increased from GH¢11.10 to GH¢13.87 per kilogram.
The changes could ease fuel costs for motorists but increase cooking gas expenses.
The new price floors, announced on October 12, take effect for the period from October 16 to 31, 2026.
Under the revised rates, the price floor for petrol has been set at GH¢16.09 per litre, down from GH¢16.45 in the first pricing window of October, representing a decrease of GH¢0.36 or 2.19%.
Diesel has also seen a reduction, with its price floor falling from GH¢17.97 to GH¢17.09 per litre. This represents a decrease of GH¢0.88, equivalent to 4.90%.
Meanwhile, the price floor for LPG has increased from GH¢11.10 to GH¢13.87 per kilogram, representing a rise of GH¢2.77 or 24.95%.
The latest figures indicate mixed movements in the petroleum market, with petrol and diesel recording lower minimum pump prices while LPG sees a significant increase.
The NPA has also set the price floor for marine gas oil (MGO) for the local market at GH¢17.20 per litre and kerosene at GH¢17.45 per litre. However, the previous pricing-window figures for these two products were not provided, making a fueldirect comparison impossible.
The Authority said all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) are required to comply with the announced price floors in line with the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines (PPPG).
It clarified that the minimum prices exclude premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs), operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), and the margins of OMCs and LPGMCs. These charges will be determined independently by the respective companies in accordance with the pricing guidelines.
The changes come amid continued attention to fuel affordability and government measures aimed at cushioning consumers against rising petroleum costs. The revised LPG floor, in particular, represents a substantial increase compared with the first half of October, despite the reductions announced for petrol and diesel.
The changes could bring some relief to petrol and diesel consumers from October 16, while LPG users may face higher cooking gas costs during the second half of the month.
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