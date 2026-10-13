Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mr. Joseph Andall, the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Ghana and Grenada

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Mr. Joseph Andall, the Foreign Affairs Ministers of Ghana and Grenada

Ghana has deployed 61 health workers to Grenada under its Labour Export Programme, as the government expands overseas employment opportunities for healthcare professionals while helping address staffing shortages in the Caribbean nation.

Ghana has deployed 61 health workers to Grenada under its Labour Export Programme.

Government officials urged the workers to uphold professionalism and represent Ghana positively.

The deployment follows the departure of 43 Ghanaian nurses to Jamaica, with about 400 expected under the agreement.

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The workers are expected to serve in various medical facilities under renewable two-year contracts, providing services to support Grenada’s healthcare delivery.

Before their departure, Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah urged the health professionals to demonstrate integrity, discipline and professionalism, warning that their behaviour could influence perceptions of Ghanaian workers abroad.

Ghana deploys 61 health workers to Grenada under labour export programme

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He reminded them that their professional qualifications alone would not determine their success, stressing the importance of character in sustaining employment opportunities for other Ghanaians.

“Your certificate or your qualification may open the door for you, but your character will determine how long the door will be kept open,” Dr Debrah said.

He encouraged the workers to carry out their responsibilities diligently and uphold the country's reputation as a source of skilled and dependable healthcare professionals.

The Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, also charged the workers to respect their contractual obligations and maintain high professional standards throughout their stay in Grenada.

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He urged them to make Ghana proud through their conduct and performance, while reminding them of the importance of completing their assignments responsibly.

“Go and work well, don’t mess up. Try and raise the flag of Ghana. Be professional. Professionalism is key. This is what we expect from you,” he said.

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Mr Agyekum further disclosed that the government was advancing plans to deploy more nurses to Germany and other Caribbean countries, with the aim of widening employment prospects for Ghanaian healthcare professionals.

Ghana expands overseas healthcare recruitment

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Ghana's minister for health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The deployment forms part of the government's Labour Export Programme, which seeks to connect Ghanaian workers with employment opportunities abroad while helping partner countries fill gaps in critical sectors.

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Healthcare remains a key area of focus, particularly as some countries seek additional skilled personnel to strengthen their health systems.

The latest deployment to Grenada follows an earlier initiative involving Jamaica. On September 26, the first batch of 43 Ghanaian nurses departed for the Caribbean country under a bilateral agreement designed to support healthcare delivery.

The agreement is expected to facilitate the deployment of about 400 Ghanaian nurses to Jamaica, with the professionals set to support hospitals in specialised areas.

The two deployments reflect Ghana's growing efforts to establish international labour partnerships that provide employment opportunities for its professionals while meeting workforce demands in destination countries.