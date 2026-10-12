234,000 Ghanaians are blind: Eye checks you should not ignore

Over 234,000 Ghanaians are completely blind, according to the GHS. Learn the vital warning signs and why regular eye examinations can save your sight.

About 234,000 Ghanaians are completely blind, according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), which is urging the public to prioritise regular eye examinations and make eye care part of routine healthcare.

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In a report published on October 9, 2026, to mark World Sight Day, the GHS said an estimated 16% of Ghana's population, representing approximately 5.5 million people, live with eye conditions. The report puts the national prevalence of blindness at 0.74% and severe visual impairment at 1.07%.

Cataracts account for 54.8% of blindness cases, representing approximately 140,000 people, while glaucoma accounts for 19.4%, or about 50,000 people, according to the GHS.

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The figures highlight the importance of identifying eye conditions early, particularly because some can progress without obvious symptoms until significant damage has occurred.

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What is the difference between cataract and glaucoma?

Cataract occurs when the normally clear lens inside the eye becomes cloudy, making vision blurred or hazy. People with cataracts may struggle to read, see clearly at night, tolerate bright lights or distinguish colours.

The condition often develops gradually and can affect one or both eyes. Cataract-related vision loss can generally be treated through surgery, during which the cloudy lens is removed and replaced with an artificial lens.

Glaucoma, by contrast, refers to a group of conditions that damage the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain. The most common forms may develop gradually without noticeable symptoms in the early stages.

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Unlike cataracts, damage to the optic nerve caused by glaucoma cannot be reversed. However, early diagnosis and treatment can help slow further damage and preserve remaining vision.

This is why people should not wait until their sight deteriorates before seeking an eye examination.

The GHS is calling for routine vision screenings, particularly for children, older adults and vulnerable groups. The service also wants frontline health workers to be better equipped to detect eye conditions early and refer patients for specialist care.

People should consider booking a comprehensive eye examination if they:

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Are older adults : Age increases the risk of several eye conditions, including cataracts and glaucoma.

Have a family history of glaucoma: They should tell their eye-care professional, as family history can increase their risk.

Have diabetes: They may need regular eye assessments to identify diabetes-related complications.

Notice changes in their vision: Blurred sight, difficulty reading, poor night vision or increasing sensitivity to light should be assessed.

Have previously been diagnosed with an eye condition: They should follow the examination schedule recommended by their eye-care professional.

The frequency of examinations depends on age, medical history, symptoms and individual risk. People with existing eye conditions may require more frequent follow-up than those without known risk factors.

What should an eye check involve?

A comprehensive eye examination involves more than reading letters from a chart.

Depending on the patient's needs, an eye-care professional may assess visual acuity, examine the structures of the eye, measure eye pressure and evaluate the optic nerve. Additional tests, including visual-field testing, may be necessary when glaucoma is suspected.

An eye-pressure measurement alone cannot rule out glaucoma. The results must be considered alongside other clinical findings.

People should explain any changes in their vision, relevant medical conditions and family history to the professional conducting the examination.

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Warning signs that need urgent attention

Some eye conditions require immediate assessment rather than a routine appointment.

Sudden loss of vision, severe eye pain, a red eye accompanied by blurred vision, or sudden flashes and numerous new floaters should prompt urgent medical attention.

Severe eye pain accompanied by blurred vision, rainbow-coloured rings around lights, headache or nausea can indicate acute angle-closure glaucoma, a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment.

People experiencing sudden vision loss should seek emergency care without waiting to see whether the problem resolves.

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The GHS recommends integrating eye care into primary healthcare so people can access screening and early assessment closer to their communities.

Ghanaians concerned about their eyesight can start at a health facility that provides eye-care services. Depending on the findings, they may be referred to an optometrist or an ophthalmologist for further assessment and treatment.

However, access remains a challenge. During the October 2026 World Sight Day event, Deputy Director-General of the GHS Dr Caroline Reindorf Amissah said approximately 67% to 68% of affected individuals in Ghana lacked access to eye-care services.

The GHS also reported that more than 70% of the country's eye-care professionals are concentrated in Greater Accra and the Ashanti Region, leaving four regions without a resident ophthalmologist.

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The service is therefore calling for stronger primary eye care, improved early detection and timely referrals, as well as better access to services in underserved communities.