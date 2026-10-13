Remember to go braless today: Here’s how to observe 'National No Bra Day'

Learn how to observe National No Bra Day on October 13. Discover 5 ways to participate, support breast cancer awareness, and share reliable health tips.

National No Bra Day is observed on October 13 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

People can participate by going braless if comfortable, sharing reliable information or supporting awareness initiatives.

Going braless does not prevent breast cancer; unexplained breast changes should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

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October 13 marks National No Bra Day, an annual observance associated with breast cancer awareness that encourages people to go without a bra for the day.

Observed during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the day provides an opportunity to start conversations about breast health, challenge social expectations around women’s clothing and encourage people to learn about breast cancer.

If you are considering participating, here are five ways to observe National No Bra Day.

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1. Go braless if you feel comfortable

The simplest way to observe National No Bra Day is to spend the day without wearing a bra, if that is what you feel comfortable doing.

2. Wear an outfit that makes you feel comfortable

Whether you are staying at home, running errands or going out with friends, the choice is yours. You can also participate without going braless if you prefer not to.

If you decide to go without a bra, choose clothing that suits your comfort level and the activities planned for the day.

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A loose-fitting top, a dress or another outfit you feel comfortable wearing may work for you. There is no particular dress code for observing the day.

3. Learn about breast cancer

National No Bra Day is also an opportunity to learn about breast cancer, its possible warning signs and the importance of early diagnosis.

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Warning signs can include a new lump in the breast or underarm, changes in breast shape, skin dimpling, nipple changes or unusual discharge. These symptoms do not necessarily mean cancer, but unexplained changes should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

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4. Share reliable breast health information

You can use your social media platforms to share credible information about breast cancer awareness, screening and where people can seek medical advice.

If you post about National No Bra Day, consider including a reminder that wearing or not wearing a bra does not prevent breast cancer. The observance is an awareness campaign, not a medical intervention.

5. Encourage conversations about breast health

Use the day to encourage friends, relatives and colleagues to take breast health seriously.

You could share information from recognised health organisations, support a credible breast cancer awareness initiative or encourage someone with concerning symptoms to seek medical advice.

The American Cancer Society advises people to understand what is normal for their breasts and report unusual changes to a healthcare professional. Mammograms can also detect some breast cancers before a lump or other symptom becomes noticeable.

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The appropriate screening approach depends on factors such as age and personal or family medical history.

Anyone unsure about when to begin screening should discuss their individual risk with a healthcare professional.

As National No Bra Day is observed on October 13, the message goes beyond clothing: breast health deserves attention throughout the year, and unusual changes should never be ignored.