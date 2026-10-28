Prison inmates allegedly attempt to poison Chairman Wontumi, Aide claims

An aide to Chairman Wontumi claims prison inmates attempted to poison him just days before his recent court appearance. Prison authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the matter as Wontumi continues to appeal his 20-year sentence.

Chairman Wontumi’s aide alleges that inmates attempted to poison him in prison.

Prison authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the claim.

Wontumi is appealing his 20-year sentence and seeking temporary release.

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Dr Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said the alleged incident occurred a few days before Tuesday, October 27, when Wontumi appeared in court as he marked 100 days in prison.

Speaking to Citi FM, Dr Boakye-Danquah said Wontumi had informed him of the alleged incident, prompting him to contact the prison commander.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

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“Chairman is okay. We haven’t received any medical reports from the doctors. But I have received indications that over the past week, some prison inmates attempted to poison him,” he said.

He added that investigations had been initiated to establish what happened.

“I’ve been informed that there are some investigations that are ongoing to make sure that they verify the truth or otherwise of that,” he said.

The Nsawam Medium Security Prison

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Dr Boakye-Danquah said Wontumi raised the matter during their meeting at court, after which he contacted the prison commander.

“He mentioned that to me today when he came to court, and I have spoken to the commander, and the commander said he has asked them to investigate the matter, so he will come back to me on that issue. This attempted poisoning of his life happened a few days ago,” he said.

The allegation has not been independently verified. No further details have been provided about the alleged attempt, and the outcome of the reported investigation remains unclear.

Chairman Wontumi

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Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the Accra High Court on July 20, 2026, after being convicted on six charges linked to illegal mining activities on the Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

The charges included assigning mineral rights without the required ministerial approval and intentionally facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended.