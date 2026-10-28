Real Madrid apologise to Chinese people over Kylian Mbappe’s comments
Real Madrid have issued an apology to the Chinese people following controversial remarks made by forward Kylian Mbappe, expressing regret over any discomfort caused by the French international’s comments.
In a statement, the Spanish club said it held deep respect for China, its history, culture and citizens, as well as the millions of Chinese supporters who follow and admire the club.
Real Madrid also backed Mbappe’s personal apology, saying the player had expressed regret over his words and reaffirmed his respect for the Chinese people.
“The club joins the public apology expressed by Kylian Mbappé, in which the player himself has conveyed his regret for his words and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people,” the club said.
The statement comes as Real Madrid seeks to address the controversy and reinforce its relationship with its Chinese fanbase.
The club stressed that respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures remain central to its values.
“Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence, and understanding among cultures,” the statement added.
The Spanish giants also expressed their desire to strengthen the friendship and goodwill between the club and China, highlighting the importance of its relationship with supporters in the Asian country.
The apology follows Mbappe’s own expression of regret over his remarks, with Real Madrid publicly aligning itself with the player’s response.