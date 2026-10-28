Advertisement

Real Madrid apologise to Chinese people over Kylian Mbappe’s comments

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:42 - 28 October 2026
Mbappe
Mbappe
Real Madrid have issued a public apology to the Chinese people following controversial comments by Kylian Mbappe, reiterating their commitment to cultural respect and their strong bond with fans in China.
Advertisement

Real Madrid have issued an apology to the Chinese people following controversial remarks made by forward Kylian Mbappe, expressing regret over any discomfort caused by the French international’s comments.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Spanish club said it held deep respect for China, its history, culture and citizens, as well as the millions of Chinese supporters who follow and admire the club.

Real Madrid also backed Mbappe’s personal apology, saying the player had expressed regret over his words and reaffirmed his respect for the Chinese people.

MUST READ: Mbappe apologises to Chinese people over comments on ‘Chinese dictator’

“The club joins the public apology expressed by Kylian Mbappé, in which the player himself has conveyed his regret for his words and reiterated his respect for the Chinese people,” the club said.

Advertisement

The statement comes as Real Madrid seeks to address the controversy and reinforce its relationship with its Chinese fanbase.

The club stressed that respect, coexistence and understanding between cultures remain central to its values.

“Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence, and understanding among cultures,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Florida police called after dispute over 3-year-old soccer prodigy

The Spanish giants also expressed their desire to strengthen the friendship and goodwill between the club and China, highlighting the importance of its relationship with supporters in the Asian country.

Advertisement

The apology follows Mbappe’s own expression of regret over his remarks, with Real Madrid publicly aligning itself with the player’s response.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
James Gardiner
Entertainment
28.10.2026
James Gardiner urges Ghanaians to intentionally support local films to boost the industry
Prison inmates allegedly attempt to poison Chairman Wontumi, Aide claims
News
28.10.2026
Prison inmates allegedly attempt to poison Chairman Wontumi, Aide claims
Mbappe
Sports
28.10.2026
Real Madrid apologise to Chinese people over Kylian Mbappe’s comments
Power Under One Roof: Why Ghana Must Rethink Parliamentary Security
News
28.10.2026
Power Under One Roof: Why Ghana Must Rethink Parliamentary Security
US FBI fraud cases: Ghanaians who have lost mansions, luxury cars and other assets
Entertainment
28.10.2026
US FBI fraud cases: Ghanaians who have lost mansions, luxury cars and other assets
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
News
28.10.2026
Ghana cedi rises against pound and euro, weakens against dollar: Latest BoG rates