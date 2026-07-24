Ghanaian football fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, where some visitors later applied for asylum after entering the country on tournament-related visas

Ghanaian football fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, where some visitors later applied for asylum after entering the country on tournament-related visas

Full List: African countries whose nationals sought asylum in Canada after travelling for the 2026 World Cup

Ghana has recorded the highest number of asylum applications among nationals who travelled to Canada on visitor visas to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to figures released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Ghana recorded the highest number of asylum claims among World Cup visitors to Canada, with 25 Ghanaian nationals seeking refugee protection after travelling for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At least 175 people who entered Canada on visitor visas for the tournament later applied for asylum, according to figures from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Other African countries with nationals who filed claims included Egypt, Senegal, Kenya, Nigeria and Burundi, while some applications also came from countries that did not participate in the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least 175 people who entered Canada as visitors for the tournament have since filed asylum claims. Canada hosted 13 World Cup matches in Toronto and Vancouver, issuing approximately 26,000 visitor visas to international fans who travelled for the competition.

The tournament concluded with Spain emerging as champions after defeating defending winners Argentina in the final.

According to a report by The Globe and Mail, 25 Ghanaian nationals who indicated FIFA World Cup 26 as part of their visa applications later sought asylum after arriving in Canada.

Ghana’s national team faced Panama in Toronto on 17 June during the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other African countries whose citizens submitted asylum claims after travelling to Canada for the World Cup included Egypt, Senegal, Kenya, Nigeria and Burundi.

READ MORE: National Film Authority warns aspiring actors against paying for auditions

The IRCC confirmed that 15 Egyptian nationals filed asylum claims after attending Egypt’s match against New Zealand in Vancouver on 21 June. Meanwhile, 15 Colombian nationals also applied for refugee protection after their country’s group-stage encounter with Switzerland in Vancouver on 7 July.

In addition, 10 Senegalese nationals sought asylum after entering Canada for the tournament. Senegal played its final group-stage fixture against Iraq in Toronto on 26 June.

Some applications also came from citizens of countries that did not qualify for the World Cup. These included 15 Kenyans, 10 Chinese nationals, 10 Bangladeshis, 10 Nigerians, and five citizens each from Burundi, Nepal and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The IRCC further recorded five asylum claims from individuals who entered Canada using an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) instead of a visitor visa.

The trend follows similar developments at previous international sporting events. During the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, 22 people applied for asylum in Canada, including seven individuals described by immigration officials as part of the Olympic family.

At the 2012 London Olympics, 82 athletes and officials sought asylum in the United Kingdom, including competitors from Cameroon, Eritrea and Rwanda.

African countries whose citizens filed asylum applications after the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana – 25

Egypt – 15

Senegal – 15

Kenya – 15

Nigeria – 10

Burundi – 5