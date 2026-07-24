25 Ghanaians seek asylum in Canada after entering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup | Photo via Getty Images

25 Ghanaians seek asylum in Canada after entering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup | Photo via Getty Images

25 Ghanaians seek asylum in Canada after entering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Canada says 25 Ghanaians who entered the country on temporary residence permits linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have filed asylum claims, among 175 applications.

Twenty-five Ghanaians who travelled to Canada using temporary residence permits linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have applied for asylum, according to new figures released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

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The Ghanaian claims are part of a total of 175 asylum applications submitted by foreign nationals who entered Canada under temporary residence approvals associated with the World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

According to data published by The Globe and Mail, IRCC approved 26,111 temporary residence applications from individuals who indicated that their travel was related to the FIFA World Cup. As of July 20, 2026, 175 of those individuals had gone on to file asylum claims.

"Of the 26,111 individuals with prior FIFA-related approved temporary residence applications, 175 people later submitted asylum claims," IRCC said in a statement cited by The Globe and Mail.

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Ghana and China record the highest number of claims

The data shows that Ghana and China recorded the highest number of asylum applications, with 25 claims each.

They were followed by:

Egypt – 15

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Colombia – 15

Senegal – 10

Bangladesh – 10

Nigeria – 10

Ecuador – 5

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Burundi – 5

Nepal – 5

Pakistan – 5

Canadian immigration authorities noted that the figures only include applicants who explicitly referenced the "FIFA World Cup 26" in their temporary residence applications. As a result, the actual number of asylum seekers who entered Canada during the tournament could be higher.

Authorities did not identify applicants' roles

IRCC did not disclose whether the asylum seekers were players, coaches, team officials, support staff, media personnel or ordinary football fans who travelled to attend the tournament.

The department also did not provide details on the reasons behind the individual asylum claims.

Similar cases recorded after previous World Cups

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Asylum applications following major international sporting events are not unprecedented.

After the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, about 200 Ghanaians reportedly sought asylum, claiming religious persecution. At the time, the Government of Ghana rejected the claims, describing them as unfounded.