Advertisement

25 Ghanaians seek asylum in Canada after entering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:20 - 24 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
25 Ghanaians seek asylum in Canada after entering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup | Photo via Getty Images
Canada says 25 Ghanaians who entered the country on temporary residence permits linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have filed asylum claims, among 175 applications.
Advertisement

Twenty-five Ghanaians who travelled to Canada using temporary residence permits linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup have applied for asylum, according to new figures released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Advertisement

The Ghanaian claims are part of a total of 175 asylum applications submitted by foreign nationals who entered Canada under temporary residence approvals associated with the World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

MUST READ: 10 youngest players to win the FIFA World Cup; see full list

According to data published by The Globe and Mail, IRCC approved 26,111 temporary residence applications from individuals who indicated that their travel was related to the FIFA World Cup. As of July 20, 2026, 175 of those individuals had gone on to file asylum claims.

"Of the 26,111 individuals with prior FIFA-related approved temporary residence applications, 175 people later submitted asylum claims," IRCC said in a statement cited by The Globe and Mail.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: The emotional story behind why Marc Cucurella never ties his hair during football matches

Ghana and China record the highest number of claims

The data shows that Ghana and China recorded the highest number of asylum applications, with 25 claims each.

They were followed by:

  • Egypt – 15

Advertisement

  • Colombia – 15

  • Senegal – 10

  • Bangladesh – 10

  • Nigeria – 10

  • Ecuador – 5

Advertisement

  • Burundi – 5

  • Nepal – 5

  • Pakistan – 5

Canadian immigration authorities noted that the figures only include applicants who explicitly referenced the "FIFA World Cup 26" in their temporary residence applications. As a result, the actual number of asylum seekers who entered Canada during the tournament could be higher.

READ MORE: Super Ballon d'Or: Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe lead race for football's ultimate award

Authorities did not identify applicants' roles

IRCC did not disclose whether the asylum seekers were players, coaches, team officials, support staff, media personnel or ordinary football fans who travelled to attend the tournament.

The department also did not provide details on the reasons behind the individual asylum claims.

READ ALSO: Top 10 highest-ranked African footballers in Ballon d'Or history

Similar cases recorded after previous World Cups

Advertisement

Asylum applications following major international sporting events are not unprecedented.

After the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, about 200 Ghanaians reportedly sought asylum, claiming religious persecution. At the time, the Government of Ghana rejected the claims, describing them as unfounded.

The latest figures highlight a recurring trend in which some visitors use major global sporting events as an opportunity to seek protection or permanent residence in host countries.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Black Queens beat Malawi 4-0 in final warm-up ahead of the 2026 WAFCON
Sports
24.07.2026
Black Queens beat Malawi 4-0 in final warm-up ahead of the 2026 WAFCON
Full List: African countries whose nationals sought asylum in Canada after travelling for the 2026 World Cup
Lifestyle
24.07.2026
Full List: African countries whose nationals sought asylum in Canada after travelling for the 2026 World Cup
25 Ghanaians seek asylum in Canada after entering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Sports
24.07.2026
25 Ghanaians seek asylum in Canada after entering for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Pastor sparks debate after saying married couples should not name parents or siblings as next of kin
Lifestyle
24.07.2026
Pastor sparks debate after saying married couples should not name parents or siblings as next of kin
Kafui Danku
Entertainment
24.07.2026
National Film Authority warns aspiring actors against paying for auditions
Oxford No. 1 Hotel insists it remains under management control despite receiver appointment claims
News
24.07.2026
Oxford No. 1 Hotel insists it remains under management control despite receiver appointment claims