Pastor sparks debate after saying married couples should not name parents or siblings as next of kin

A pastor's comments on who should be named as next of kin have sparked debate. Here is what next of kin means in Ghana and whether they inherit a deceased person's bank account.

A Nigerian pastor has sparked debate on social media after advising married couples to make their spouses their next of kin instead of their parents or siblings.

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The comment was made by Sarah Omakwu, Founder and Senior Pastor of Family Worship Centre, in a video circulating online, where she addressed the issue of who married people should list as their next of kin on official documents.

Speaking specifically to men, the pastor cautioned against naming their fathers or brothers as next of kin, arguing that their immediate responsibility should be towards their wives and children.

Men, you don’t put your brother or your father as your next of kin. Your brother is not going to take care of your children. He will take care of his children first before your children, she said.

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She described the practice of choosing parents or siblings over a spouse as inappropriate, stressing that marriage changes a person's primary family responsibility.

Your people are your wife and your children first. They are your next of kin — not your mother, not your father, not your brother, she stated.

The pastor extended the same advice to married women, urging them to list their husbands as their next of kin rather than their sisters or other relatives. She also advised couples against naming multiple people as next of kin, insisting that one person preferably the spouse should be selected.

Don’t put two people’s names on the thing. Put only your wife’s name. That is the will of God. Any other thing is outside the mind of God, she added.

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The remarks have since generated mixed reactions online, with social media users debating whether spouses should always take priority over parents and siblings in matters relating to next of kin. While some agreed with the pastor’s position, others argued that the choice of next of kin depends on individual family circumstances and legal considerations.

What does next of kin mean in Ghana?

While the debate continues, the meaning of "next of kin" in Ghana is often misunderstood. According to the Bank of Ghana, next of kin is generally a person nominated by an account holder who can be contacted if the customer cannot be reached.

The person nominated is usually required to provide their name, address and telephone number when an account is opened as part of financial institutions' Know-Your-Customer (KYC) requirements. However, being named as someone's next of kin does not automatically mean that the person inherits the individual's money or property after death.

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Does a next of kin inherit money from a bank account in Ghana?

The Bank of Ghana explains that a next of kin does not automatically gain access to a deceased person's bank account or inherit the funds in it. To access funds belonging to a deceased account holder:

A person must have been named as a beneficiary in the deceased's Will, and the appropriate legal process must be followed through Letters of Probate issued by a court.

Where a person dies without a Will (intestate), administrators of the estate must obtain Letters of Administration from a court before accessing the deceased person's account.

Who should you choose as your next of kin?

The Bank of Ghana advises account holders to choose a next of kin who can provide accurate information about them when needed. It also encourages people to select individuals who are of legal age and capable of being contacted in an emergency. Therefore, although choosing a spouse as next of kin may be a personal or family decision, the role does not by itself determine who inherits a person's assets after death.